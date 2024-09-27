AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LiveWell Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Advancing Equitable and Accessible Mental Health Solutions

PRNewswire September 27, 2024

LiveWell’s app integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide personalized mental and behavioral health support, fostering user engagement across 27 countries and 9 languages.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the mental and behavioral health industry and, based on its findings, recognizes LiveWell by Zurich (LiveWell) with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award.

LiveWell (Zurich)

In their report, Frost & Sullivan state that LiveWell provides world-class digital health and well-being solutions to balance physical, mental, social, and financial health through its user-friendly app. LiveWell offers a wide range of tools that include mood and stress tracking; mental health support; and services offering support on a range of wellness topics. LiveWell is one of many pioneers addressing significant challenges to the mental and behavioral health industry, such as stigma, access, equity, and data privacy.

LiveWell’s commitment to continual innovation is clearly visible through its regular app updates, integrating innovative features that significantly boost user engagement and satisfaction.

“LiveWell continuously enhances its app to ensure optimal performance. With the integration of the Wellness Hub, partners can now seamlessly offer AI-powered Wellbeing Scans, telemedicine, and emotional support services, while showcasing their products and branding,” said Alejandra Parra, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

LiveWell effectively leverages research and customer feedback to update its solutions and maintain its competitive edge. For instance, the company has just released a premium version of the app, allowing users to purchase tailor-made products and services, providing access to new tools and fully customized features.

Additionally, by consistently prioritizing speed to market and customer needs, LiveWell demonstrates a unique ability to stay ahead of industry trends and respond rapidly to the shifting demands of its ever-growing global user base.

“Frost & Sullivan applauds LiveWell’s capacity to launch technology-integrated products at an impressive speed-to-market, meeting and exceeding customers’ diverse needs,” noted Parra.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes LiveWell’s unique focus on augmenting its customers’ value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Contact: Camila Tinajero Camila.Tinajero@frost.com

About LiveWell

LiveWell was founded by Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) in 2020 with the goal of creating a service-led digital wellbeing solution that helps individuals maintain balance in their physical, mental, social and financial health. Since its inception, LiveWell has introduced its services in more than 27 countries – from Argentina to Australia – and collaborates with global health and wellbeing partners to offer users a wide range of content, challenges, and rewards that foster healthy habits. LiveWell promotes a holistic approach to wellness and understands the importance of maintaining overall health.

LiveWell’s wide range global and regional partners include Polar, Triumph, BODDY, and Philips.

Read about the LiveWell app at https://livewell.zurich.com/ and follow LiveWell on Instagram and LinkedIn.

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

