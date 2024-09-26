OIL AND GAS ASIA 2024: INDUSTRY SYNERGY TOWARDS A CLEANER FUTURE

Co-locating 2nd Petrochemicals Sustainability Conference 26-27 Sept

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Oil and Gas Asia (OGA) the largest industry event in Southeast Asia, opened its 20th edition on Wednesday to accelerate the global push towards decarbonising energy for a sustainable and resilient future. Reinforcing its role as a regional trade platform and long-established connections with key industry players, OGA is back at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Sept 25 to 27 with the theme “Powering Progress Towards a Sustainable Energy Landscape”.

The delivery of a clean energy future will drive the momentum for business and knowledge exchange over three packed days of exhibition, roundtables and conferences for the anticipated 28,000 local and overseas visitors.

Minister of Economy YB Rafizi Ramli officiated the opening of the flagship event featuring 2,000 companies and brands across the full value chain backed by a prominent line-up of industry and government partners.

On the exhibition floor are key market players including global names, regional players and top Malaysian OGSE companies, along with seven international pavilions from Germany, South Korea, Singapore, United Kingdom, China, Italy and India.

The strong international presence reflects OGA’s role as a catalyst for regional and global collaboration which is pivotal for energy transition.

The wave of sponsors includes Velesto, Emerson, Steel Hawk Engineering Sdn Bhd, Italian Trade Agency, Sulzer and Yokogawa.

Malaysia’s global energy group PETRONAS continues as Corporate Partner of the show. The Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA) is back as Conference Partner with its 2nd Petrochemicals Sustainability Conference (PSC) while Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council (MOGSC) will host the 7th Malaysia Oil & Gas Services Exhibition and Conference (MOGSEC) as Supporting Partner.

“OGA amplifies the growth and innovation of the industry across the entire value chain in the region. As we celebrate our 20th edition, we must also prepare for the challenges of tomorrow. This year’s theme — Powering Progress Towards A Sustainable Energy Landscape — provides a dynamic platform to address the pressing challenges and take stock of where the oil and gas industry stands today and what the future holds with energy transition,” said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia in welcoming participants.

Behind conference doors, visionary leaders and industry executives will intensely debate divergent realities and new business models for sustainable pathways.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will launch the Circular Economic Policy Framework for the Manufacturing Sector at the opening session of PSC tomorrow morning.

The two-day conference targets 800 delegates with over 20 sessions and 50 speakers from the region to focus on best circular practices, hydrogen economy, regional cooperation in sustainable investments and balancing sustainability and business growth, among the topics.

MOGSEC will host two ministerial fireside chats featuring Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad who will discuss the policy frameworks for sustainable development, and YB Rafizi Ramli, focusing on the role of carbon capture and storage in achieving sustainable development in empowering Malaysia’s future.

MATRADE returns to drive cross-border partnerships for Malaysian companies to capture global opportunities with its business matching International Sourcing Programme (INSP).

A new sustainability benchmark in industry innovation will be celebrated Friday at the presentation of the 5th OGSE Innovation Award by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation YB Chang Lih Kang. Organised by MOGSC, the awards are supported by PETRONAS, MATRADE and Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) with the top five finalists fast-tracked for funding evaluation of up to RM250,000 under the MPRC-OGSE Development Grant.

A series of other programmes highlights the depth of knowledge sharing and networking at OGA, among them the Speak OGA peer-to-peer exchange track on the exhibition floor, Women in Energy Forum organised by Malaysian Gas Association (MGA), Empowering Oil, Gas and Energy Leaders of Tomorrow helmed by TalentCorp Malaysia, and NEXTGen Energy Leader to engage young and seasoned practitioners by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) KL.

Last year, OGA wrapped up a record-breaking attendance of 28,530 trade visitors from 80 countries with 50 per cent sourcing new products, services and latest market information.

