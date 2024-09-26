AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IFF Pharma Solutions Brings New Innovations and Excipient Excellence to CPHI 2024

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IFF (NYSE:IFF) Pharma Solutions is proud to announce its more than 75-year legacy as an excipient manufacturer with new product launches and technologies for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Celebrating this pivotal milestone, IFF will spotlight its latest solutions for nitrosamine mitigation at CPHI 2024, Milan, Oct. 8-10, booth 6B10. The range includes a new portfolio of low nitrite excipients and ultrapure alginate biopolymers for next-generation therapeutic development.

“We are unveiling groundbreaking technologies that refine polymer expertise, tackling critical industry challenges head-on and empowering our customers to achieve unparalleled success,” said Angela Strzelecki, President, Pharma Solutions, IFF. “As we mark over 75 years of market leadership as a market leading excipient manufacturer, we invite visitors to join us to witness this transformative journey with us.”

Low nitrite excipient solutions

Nitrosamine risk mitigation will take center stage at booth 6B10, where IFF will unveil its expanding portfolio of solutions for nitrosamine control. Avicel® PH Low Nitrite (LN) is a range of low nitrite microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) grades demonstrated to reduce the risk of nitrosamine formation as part of broader mitigation strategies. IFF’s expertise in this space also extends to its well-established METHOCEL™ family of products. The Company will spotlight how its advanced analytical method leverages highly sensitive ion chromatography-mass spectrometry (IC/MS) to detect nitrites at trace levels down to parts per billion (ppb) in its METHOCEL™ grades. Furthermore, attendees can look forward to an exclusive preview of IFF’s upcoming low nitrite addition.

Supporting breakthroughs in biotech 

Demonstrating its contribution to the future of biotechnology, IFF will present its expanding ultrapure alginate technologies at CPHI. NOVAMATRIX-3D™, part of the NovaMatrix® product portfolio, is an animal-free 3D cell culture system engineered for efficient cell seeding and enzyme-free cell release. It offers a more physiologically relevant environment than traditional 2D cultures, supporting various cell lines and opening new possibilities for drug development, cancer research, tissue engineering, toxicity testing and stem cell research. IFF will also showcase PRONOVA® UP CAM, a specialized ultrapure calcium alginate allowing for controlled and in-situ gelation across diverse biomedical applications, from cell and drug encapsulation systems to advanced wound dressings and tissue engineering. 

New horizons with POLYOX™ ES packaging

In addition to its biopolymer solutions, IFF will introduce new foil bag-in-box packaging for its POLYOX™ water-soluble resins (WSR). The packaging extends the stability of POLYOX™ WSR by providing a moisture and oxygen barrier to preserve polymer viscosity, improving the product’s storage life and supporting more effective supply chain and inventory management practices. The packaging is also more easily recyclable than fiber drums providing more than 85 percent reduction in landfill waste associated with POLYOX™ WSR packaging to support customers’ sustainability initiatives.

