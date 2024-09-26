AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vantage Foundation Joins Hands with Metta Home to Support Youth Development in Thailand

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

BANGKOK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Foundation has partnered with the Metta Home in Thailand, a shelter for vulnerable children aged 14 to 21, donating essential supplies, including house paint and sportswear, to support the children’s physical and emotional well-being and enhance their living environment.

Metta Home, operating under Thailand’s Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection, provides crucial services aimed at safeguarding the rights and welfare of youth. The shelter offers comprehensive support, including mental and physical health care, educational guidance, and vocational training. Through a dedicated team of nurses, psychologists, social workers, and academic professionals, Metta Home equips the youth with the tools they need to reintegrate into society successfully.

“Our focus has always been on enhancing the quality of care provided to children through therapeutic interventions and mental rehabilitation, while also attending to their physical health, including nutrition, sleep, and overall well-being,” said Pakorn Romruen, Head of Home for the Observed Juveniles, Metta Home.

“The paint donated by Vantage Foundation will help brighten the living spaces, making them more welcoming and comfortable for the children, and the sportswear will encourage physical activity, fostering teamwork, happiness, and confidence among the youth,” he said.

This partnership aligns Metta Home’s core focus with Vantage Foundation’s mission to address invisible challenges to social immobility. Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, said, “Partnering with the Metta Home is a reflection of our commitment to creating brighter futures for these children, helping them lead fulfilling lives, and ensuring they have the support they need for personal development.”

Metta Home is known for its success stories of transforming the lives of many young people, guiding them toward stability in employment and personal happiness. Their holistic approach continues even after the youth leave the center, ensuring they receive ongoing support in their journey to reintegration.

For those interested in supporting the Metta Home, more information is available via the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection’s official website or through their social media channels.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including The iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia in Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

SOURCE Vantage Foundation

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

