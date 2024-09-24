AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The International Carbon Materials Union (ICMU) Singapore Liaison Office was established

PRNewswire September 26, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 24, 2024, the inauguration ceremony for the International Carbon Materials Union (ICMU) Singapore Liaison Office was held at the Glory Zenith Group’s office in Singapore. This event marked the official beginning of preparations for the ICMU’s establishment in the Southeast Asia region. The ceremony, hosted by Liu Wei, Secretary-General of ICMU, was attended by several senior advisors from the ICMU as well as representatives from Singapore’s finance, media, and technology sectors.

(Guests at the ceremony included Dr. Wu Wei, President of the Singapore-China Economic, Trade, Science, Technology, Culture, and Educational Exchange Association; Mr. Wang Gang, Executive Director of New Green Investment Co., Ltd. and President of the Singapore Shaanxi Chamber of Commerce; Professor Ge Qi, Vice Director of NUS I-FIM; Mr. Jin Zhan, Director of Chongqing 2D Materials Institute; Mr. Wang Yan, Executive Director of HO SAM Builders Pte. Ltd.; Ms. Fiona Xu Kang, Vice President of Glory Zenith Group; and Mr. William Liu Wei, Secretary-General of the International Carbon Materials Union (ICMU)).

GLORY ZENITH GROUP, with core values of integrity, innovation, collaboration, and win-win principles, adheres to the ESG sustainable development concept. It is committed to becoming a global leader in the semiconductor functional materials industry, achieving full coverage of the entire industry chain. The group’s strategic headquarters is located in the United States. The group’s product portfolio includes industrial semiconductor materials and jewelry, and it has its own jewelry brand. The group is actively expanding its footprint, establishing a global cooperative sales network with a growing presence in Europe, the United States, Asia, and other markets. Additionally, it is strengthening its position in the semiconductor field by continuously broadening its product and market coverage. The company is one of the core initiators of the International Carbon Materials Union (ICMU).

The International Carbon Materials Union (ICMU) is a non-governmental organization initiated by the Beijing Advanced Materials Industry Promotion Association in collaboration with leading carbon material industrialization organizations worldwide. The Union consists of leading enterprises, renowned research institutions, specialized service organizations, and international associations in the carbon materials field. Its mission is to establish an open, forward-looking international platform for exchange and cooperation in the industrialization of carbon material technologies, promoting their global industrialization.

SOURCE Beijing Advanced Materials Industry Promotion Association

