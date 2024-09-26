ZEISS reinvents lens extraction with the first hand-held ultrasound-free lens removal device, available in the U.S.

The ZEISS MICOR 700 uses the ZEISS NULEX (non-ultrasonic lens extraction) procedure to help surgeons broaden their intraocular working space, minimizing risk to surrounding eye structures and increasing operating room efficiency.

DUBLIN, Calif. and JENA, Germany, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ZEISS Medical Technology today announced the broad U.S. distribution of the MICOR® 700 from ZEISS, reinventing lens extraction with the first hand-held lens removal device with ultrasound-free operation, providing a sustainable solution with a low initial investment to help surgeons broaden their intraocular working space. Creating a gentler patient experience, the ZEISS MICOR 700 offers a revolutionary approach to lens removal, including patented crystalline lens extraction technology, a blunt and rounded tip design, and a single-use “plug & play” system with a minimal operating room (O.R.) footprint. The ZEISS MICOR 700 will be demonstrated at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference from Oct. 19 – 21, 2024, in Chicago.

“We’re putting the future of lens extraction in the hands of surgeons today,” says Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., President of Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit and Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. “The ZEISS MICOR 700 extends our cataract solutions portfolio and serves as a testament to ZEISS’s ability to deliver revolutionary, state-of-the-art technologies that advance cataract surgery, benefiting both patients and surgeons.”

“I am surprised by what MICOR has been able to do for me and for my patients. Case times are faster, corneas are now clear. The staff loves it. The setup is easy,” says Dr. Seth M. Pantanelli, Professor of Ophthalmology & Vice Chair of Clinical Research, Penn State College of Medicine, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA. “I’m really looking forward to teaching the residents and giving them exposure to MICOR and seeing what the next chapter holds.”

Gentler patient treatment – The advanced features of the ZEISS MICOR 700 help to promote gentle lens extraction. The ZEISS NULEX (non-ultrasonic lens extraction) procedure is designed to deliver less thermal energy than phaco and to minimize the risk of thermal damage to ocular tissue. Asymmetric oscillation of the cutter tube allows cavitation-free lens removal.

Broadened intraocular working space – The tip of the ZEISS MICOR 700 is designed to be gentle with the surrounding tissue. Its novel blunt tip design with rounded edges is designed to minimize the risk of tissue damage. A recent survey of surgeons reported that ZEISS MICOR 700 increases the comfort zone for surgeons maneuvering within the capsular bag.1

Quick and efficient setup – ZEISS MICOR 700 features a disposable “plug-and-play” system ensuring convenience, efficiency, and simplicity in the O.R. Each MICOR extractor comes in a sterile blister pack and only needs to be connected to the MICOR drive and plugged into a Balanced Salt Solution (BSS) source – then the surgery can begin. Additionally, the fluidics system is fully disposable. Thus, the device enables a quick setup and breakdown in the O.R. In a recent report, surveyed clinical staff said the MICOR technology is intuitive to use and saves time throughout the surgical day.1 Importantly, the single-use, fully disposable fluidics system mitigates cross-contamination risk. The portion of the device that contacts the eye and all associated fluid channels is not reused.

”I am really impressed with this technology. I love that there is no foot pedal and there is no console. It really saves space in the O.R. and is also quite efficient,” says Dr. Sonia H. Yoo, Ophthalmology Professor of Ophthalmology, Cataract, Cornea and Lasik, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, in Miami, Florida, USA.

The ZEISS MICOR 700 is FDA approved and commercially available in the U.S. For more information about the ZEISS MICOR 700, go to https://www.zeiss.com/micor700.

