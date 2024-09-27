Rockefeller Foundation Announces AsiaXchange 2024: A Blueprint for Asia’s Green & Resilient Future

BANGKOK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the general debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly underway, The Rockefeller Foundation announced that it will be hosting AsiaXchange 2024 next week (October 1-3, 2024) in Bangkok, Thailand. With the theme, “Accelerating Asia’s Equitable Green Transformation: Taking a Systems Approach for Climate Action,” the event aims to explore how countries, businesses, and communities can come together to build a sustainable, low-carbon future for the region. AsiaXchange 2024 will feature practical discussions on harnessing a systems approach, driven by synergies between individuals, communities, governments, the private sector, and financiers, to foster a green and resilient Asia.

“Asia is at the center of global climate action,” said Deepali Khanna, Vice President of the Asia Regional Office at The Rockefeller Foundation. “With AsiaXchange 2024, we’re bringing together Asian financiers, policymakers, solutions providers, and leaders of frontline communities to share ideas, form partnerships, and find the solutions we need to secure a green, resilient future for all.”

AsiaXchange 2024 also comes at a key moment as the region prepares for COP29, where Asia’s climate agenda will take center stage. This year’s AsiaXchange event will explore how Asia can lead the charge with innovative solutions and partnerships to meet its climate commitments. Speakers and attendees from across Asia and the world will address key issues such as: How can we unite to create momentum for Asia’s equitable green transformation? How can we drive climate efforts anchored in a people-first approach and systemic collaboration? How can we mobilize domestic, regional, and international finance that works for Asia?

“Asia can demonstrate to the rest of the world how to achieve development with sustainability,” said Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President for Programs at The Rockefeller Foundation. “AsiaXchange 2024 will help us strengthen partnerships capable of scaling practical, people-centered climate solutions across the region.”

Key speakers at AsiaXchange 2024 will include Albert Park, Chief Economist at the Asian Development Bank; Beverley Postma, Executive Director at Grow Asia; Dr. Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director General of Climate Change and Environment for the Government of Thailand; Ho Ren Hua, CEO of Thai Wah Public Company; Lin Yang, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific; Pooja Warier Hamilton, Chief Partnerships Officer at Apolitical; Rajat Misra, Acting Vice President and Director-General at AIIB; Sanjay Mathur, Regional Director for Asia Region at UNOPS; Ujala Qadir, Director of Strategy and Programs at Climate Bonds Initiative; and Vivek Pathak, former Global Head of Climate Change at IFC.

Highlights for AsiaXchange 2024 include:

Aspirations vs. Reality: Decoding Green & Resilient Growth in Asia : Regional experts will discuss the challenges and opportunities of achieving net-zero emissions in Asia , exploring how policy, technology, and finance can collaborate to drive a sustainable transition.

: Regional experts will discuss the challenges and opportunities of achieving net-zero emissions in , exploring how policy, technology, and finance can collaborate to drive a sustainable transition. Solving the Solutions Trilemma: Inclusivity, Affordability, and Scalability : This session will explore the need for climate solutions that are not only green but also inclusive and affordable. Discussions will focus on how global strategies and local actions can come together to create scalable solutions that benefit the most vulnerable communities across Asia .

: This session will explore the need for climate solutions that are not only green but also inclusive and affordable. Discussions will focus on how global strategies and local actions can come together to create scalable solutions that benefit the most vulnerable communities across . Youth Voices for Climate Action : A session featuring young leaders from across Asia championing climate action. TED-style talks and intergenerational dialogues will highlight youth-driven initiatives making a difference in the region.

: A session featuring young leaders from across championing climate action. TED-style talks and intergenerational dialogues will highlight youth-driven initiatives making a difference in the region. Scaling Local Investments for Climate Action : Experts will discuss the role of charitable/impactful blended finance in accelerating climate adaptation and mitigation, focusing on key sectors like sustainable land use, clean energy, and infrastructure to mobilize local capital.

: Experts will discuss the role of charitable/impactful in accelerating climate adaptation and mitigation, focusing on key sectors like sustainable land use, clean energy, and infrastructure to mobilize local capital. Billions and Trillions: Closing the Climate Finance Gap : With an annual shortfall of $800 billion in climate financing for Asia , this session will dive into how the region can mobilize both public and private capital to close the gap. Experts will discuss innovative financial structures like green bonds, catalytic capital, and the role of development banks in bridging the finance gap.

: With an annual shortfall of in climate financing for , this session will dive into how the region can mobilize both public and private capital to close the gap. Experts will discuss innovative financial structures like green bonds, catalytic capital, and the role of development banks in bridging the finance gap. Multiplying Inclusive and Sustainable Business Models : This session explores how inclusive business models contribute to Asia’s green transformation, with discussions on scaling green businesses and promoting sustainability through policy actions.

: This session explores how inclusive business models contribute to green transformation, with discussions on scaling green businesses and promoting sustainability through policy actions. Regional Partnerships for Climate Ambitions : Focusing on collaboration between countries in Asia , this session will highlight successful partnerships and the importance of shared knowledge and resources in meeting ambitious climate goals.

: Focusing on collaboration between countries in , this session will highlight successful partnerships and the importance of shared knowledge and resources in meeting ambitious climate goals. AI and Climate Action: Future of Technology in Asia : A deep dive into how artificial intelligence can support climate action, particularly in sectors like agriculture and disaster response. The session will explore both opportunities and challenges in using AI for sustainable development.

The 2023 AsiaXchange kicked off in New Delhi, India, where over 150 global leaders gathered to discuss The Rockefeller Foundation’s new climate strategy. The event focused on identifying key opportunities for climate action across Asia. The success of the event has set the tone for AsiaXchange 2024 in Bangkok, where the conversation will expand even further.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at http://rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on X https://x.com/RockefellerFdn .

