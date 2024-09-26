Frost & Sullivan Unveils AI Growth Coach: Unlocking Smarter, Faster Strategic Growth Decisions

Empower your business to thrive with real-time strategic insights and AI-powered technology, creating new growth opportunities and driving sustained success

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan, the global growth pipeline company, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new service, the Frost AI Growth Coach. Designed to revolutionize strategic decision-making, this cutting-edge AI tool provides businesses with on-demand access to actionable insights, streamlining the path to growth in today’s fast-paced market.

By leveraging Frost & Sullivan’s extensive Growth Opportunity Analytics (GOA) library, the AI Growth Coach allows users to instantly tap into a wealth of industry knowledge. The tool streamlines data-driven decision-making by transforming complex research findings into clear, actionable insights, enabling faster and more effective business strategies.

Key Features and Benefits of the Frost AI Growth Coach:

Instant Access to Expert Knowledge : Users gain immediate insights from Frost & Sullivan’s industry-leading research, enabling real-time, informed decision-making.

: Users gain immediate insights from Frost & Sullivan’s industry-leading research, enabling real-time, informed decision-making. Simplified Strategic Planning : The AI Growth Coach presents complex data in natural language, transforming it into clear, actionable steps for your business.

: The AI Growth Coach presents complex data in natural language, transforming it into clear, actionable steps for your business. Enhanced Efficiency : Save time by automating data interpretation, allowing for quicker validation of strategic initiatives and more agile responses to market changes.

: Save time by automating data interpretation, allowing for quicker validation of strategic initiatives and more agile responses to market changes. Competitive Edge: Stay ahead of the curve with up-to-date insights that empower your business to seize growth opportunities and maintain a strong position in evolving markets.

“The AI Growth Coach is a game-changer for companies looking to accelerate their growth velocity,” said David Frigstad, Frost & Sullivan’s Chairman. “This tool blends the power of AI with over six decades of research expertise, helping businesses unlock strategic insights faster and more effectively than ever before.”

Frost & Sullivan’s commitment to innovation is exemplified in the AI Growth Coach, making it easier for organizations to harness the full potential of their data and ensure their strategies are informed, timely, and effective.

To learn more about the Frost AI Growth Coach and how it can drive your business forward, click here.

For a more in-depth exploration of the AI Growth Coach, its features, benefits, and how this solution can support your specific corporate goals in reaching growth targets, contact Janesh Janardhanan, Associate Partner & Global Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, at Janesh.Janardhanan@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company’s Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO and the CEO’s Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth initiatives. Frost & Sullivan leverages over 60 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from more than 40 offices on six continents.

To engage with our growth experts for more information, click here.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

+44 (0)20 331 01228

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan