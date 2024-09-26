Mind the Gap, Lead the Path: AAPPAC Annual Conference Returns to Taiwan at the Taipei Performing Arts Center

The 2024 Conference drew over 4,000 participants from over 19 countries to explore the future of performing arts across Asia-Pacific

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC) hosted the Association of Asia Pacific Performing Arts Centres (AAPPAC) 2024 Annual Conference on September 4-6. A key platform for promoting artistic exchange, venue cooperation, and cultural diplomacy, the Conference convened global leaders in the performing arts, with over 4,000 participants from 19 countries. This year marked the Conference’s return to Taiwan with the theme “Mind the Gap, Lead the Path,” focusing on challenges and opportunities in innovation, local connections, sustainable development, and AI technology in global performing arts venues.

“I am very pleased to return to Taipei this year to hold the Annual Conference at the Taipei Performing Arts Center,” remarked Douglas Gautier AM, Chairman of AAPPAC. “This year’s theme, ‘Mind the Gap, Lead the Path,’ has involved thoroughly considering the gap between tradition and modernity, between communities and industries, and implications for sustainability. I believe everyone has gained tremendously from this year’s Conference.”

“As times change, the challenges for theater managers continue to grow,” said Victoria Wang, Chairman of TPAC. “Identifying and solving problems has become routine. I believe that the mission of venue managers in culture and the arts is to ‘break stereotypes, transform ways of thinking, and deeply understand one another,’ seeking new possibilities for thinking and progress in what can be seen.

“The AAPPAC 2024 Annual Conference has returned to Taiwan after 12 years,” commented Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an. “It is also a key part of the city’s major festival currently underway—’Trendy Taipei’.”

Keynote: The Digital Turn of the Post Pandemic Theatre

Exploring the industry’s challenges since the pandemic, Professor Katherine Hui-ling Chou from National Central University of Taiwan shared her research findings during the keynote speech on the first day. Her research evaluated audience engagement for online performances and found that digital mediums helped reach more younger viewers when priced lower, while also creating new ways for audiences to interact with performances.

Discussions Driving the Industry Forward

Four themed forums engaged participants in productive conversations:

Continuous Innovation in the Arts: Keeping Tradition Fresh explored the importance of tradition for modern performing arts.

explored the importance of tradition for modern performing arts. Neighborhood Life: The Choreography of Cultural Venues and Communities highlighted the importance of communities and students, as well as the need for venues to become part of their community’s ecosystem.

highlighted the importance of communities and students, as well as the need for venues to become part of their community’s ecosystem. Algorithm Theater: AI’s Creative Journey discussed the importance of understanding AI from a human perspective and how it can help with decision-making throughout the creative process.

discussed the importance of understanding AI from a human perspective and how it can help with decision-making throughout the creative process. Constant Sustainability: Forever is a Verb underscored actionable ways to advance sustainability, including recycling and reusing theater props and costumes, reducing paper promotions, considering alternative solutions based on regional characteristics, and implementing electronic tickets.

Highlighting Taiwan’s Talent and Key Role of Younger Creators

Participants experienced the full range of Taiwanese artists in three performances — “Sangpuy x Bulareyaung Dance Company,” Dance Forum Taipei X Toru Shimazaki’s “Shattered Moon,” and The Party Theatre Group’s “Father Mother” — along with six Showcases from 12 Taiwan Performing Arts Groups.

Lastly, a session titled “Connecting Series” combined the presentation of eight diverse works from various countries, providing an opportunity for AAPPAC members to share ideas on potential partnerships through the development and presentation of new work.

The next annual AAPPAC meeting will be held at the Daejeon Arts Center in South Korea in 2025.

For more information about the AAPPAC annual meeting, please visit: https://tpac.org.taipei/AAPPAC2024

SOURCE Taipei Performing Arts Center