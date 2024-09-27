AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant Opens to Significantly Expand EV Production

PRNewswire September 27, 2024
  • Kia celebrates the completion of Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated EV manufacturing facility
  • Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, located at Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong, to mass-produce Kia EV3 and EV4 models
  • The new facility to have production capacity of 150,000 units per year
  • Previous internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle plant transformed to facilitate EV production and accelerate delivery of Kia’s strategic sustainable manufacturing and mobility goals
  • Cutting-edge manufacturing initiatives include water-based painting as well as automated processes
  • The EVO Plant to set a new era for Kia’s move towards electrification, through production of the brand’s high quality EV lineup

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kia Corporation has today celebrated the opening of Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, Hyundai Motor Group’s (the Group) first dedicated EV manufacturing facility.

Located at Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong, the new South Korean facility has an annual production capacity of 150,000 units and started production of the Kia EV3 in the first half of this year, to be followed by the EV4 in the first half of 2025. Derived from the term ‘Evolution’, the Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant demonstrates how Kia will continue to change and move forward as it aims to become a leader in the future of mobility.

To celebrate the completion of the project, Kia hosted around 150 guests during a ceremony at the new Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, including Jun Young Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Domestic Production Division at Kia; Seung Won Park, Mayor of Gwangmyeong City; and O Kyeong Lim and Nam Hee Kim, Members of the 22nd National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

“The completion of the Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant solidifies Kia’s first step as an EV leader following the company’s brand relaunch in 2021. With the goal of providing sustainable mobility solutions, we will lead innovation in the EV market and fulfil our responsibilities in helping to deliver a sustainable future”, said Jun Young Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Domestic Production Division at Kia, during a welcoming speech at the event.  

Seung Won Park, Mayor of Gwangmyeong City also added, “The completion of the Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant will help Gwangmyeong City to establish itself at the center of the EV industry in Korea. Through this we will strive to promote sustainable development of the local economy and create more jobs.”

In order to flexibly respond to changes in global demand for EVs, Kia has been steadily preparing for EV production at its global facilities. The Gwangmyeong EVO Plant is a dedicated EV facility, with an investment total of KRW 401.6 billion over approximately 60,000 square meters and will serve as an outpost for production of Kia’s popular EV models.

Kia has spent approximately one year transforming Gwangmyeong Plant 2, which was completed in 1987 to produce small internal combustion engine vehicles such as the Kia Pride, Avella and Stonic. The Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant is also meaningful in that it is the Group’s first dedicated EV plant and a facility that has been completely rebuilt on an existing plant site to become a hub for next-generation vehicle production.

SOURCE Kia Corporation

