InnoTrans 2024: CRRC Showcases Next-Gen Freight Technologies

PRNewswire September 27, 2024

Leading the Charge in Efficient, Sustainable Heavy Haulage 

BERLIN, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At this year’s InnoTrans, CRRC Corporation Limited (“CRRC”, SHA: 601766) took center stage with its On Track for A Low Carbon Future theme, introducing a suite of heavy-haul fast and eco-friendly freight transportation solutions at its booth, located at Stand 210, Hall 4.2 of Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

CRRC Showcases Next-Gen Freight Technologies (PRNewsfoto/CRRC Corporation Limited)

Boosting Freight Capacity with Pioneering Heavy-Haul Technology

At the forefront of railway transportation technology, CRRC’s heavy-haul capabilities are unmatched globally. Their 24-axle electric locomotive, a marvel in traction technology, is capable of moving 10,000-ton freight trains up challenging 12‰ long and large gradient with a single unit. The locomotive can be customized to meet various operational demands and is equipped with state-of-the-art intelligent technologies that ensure superior safety, reliability, and efficiency.

CRRC has also introduced a 45-ton axle load ore car that sets a new record for loading capacity, designed for transporting up to 46,800 tons when marshalled.

Setting New Standards in High-Speed Freight Transportation

The 350 km/h high-speed freight EMU, designed with an aerodynamic shape inspired by the Chinese sturgeon and featuring a continuous silver-white-red body, has secured its place as the fastest and the most spacious newcomer in the realm of high-speed freight trains, earning the name of “Express Freight Hero” from online fans.

“Each carriage boasts a pair of globally unmatched 2.9-meter-wide loading doors, a defining visual feature that sets high-speed freight EMUs apart from conventional passenger models,” remarked Wu Shengquan, a technical expert at CRRC. In contrast to air and road transportation, freight EMUs are notably resistant to environmental impacts. Capable of traversing 1,500 kilometers in just five hours, they consume merely 8% of the energy per unit weight of cargo compared to airplanes, highlighting their economic and environmental benefits.

Offering Created-in-China Eco-friendly Solutions for Global Rail Transit

“On June 28th of this year, CRRC made a groundbreaking debut in Beijing, unveiling its serialized new energy locomotives to the world for the first time. Among the seven models on display, a 2000kW hydrogen-battery hybrid locomotive stood out,” said Sun Shidong, another CRRC technical expert.

The series features a versatile range of power outputs, from 1000 kW to 2000 kW, encompassing diesel-battery hybrids, solely battery-powered, and hydrogen-battery hybrids. These locomotives are engineered for minimal to zero carbon emissions and low noise levels, optimizing efficiency. They highlight CRRC’s dedication to cutting carbon emissions and leading the shift toward sustainable practices in the transportation sector.

SOURCE CRRC Corporation Limited

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

