AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

RockItCoin Launches Operations in Australia, Expanding Global Footprint

PRNewswire September 27, 2024

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Bitcoin ATM operator and fintech company RockItCoin is expanding its global footprint with its launch in Australia. This strategic rollout will place RockItCoin Bitcoin ATMs in high-traffic areas across the country, offering both locals and visitors convenient access to cryptocurrency transactions.

RockItCoin Logo

With a strong track record in the U.S. and worldwide, RockItCoin is meeting the rising demand for fast, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency access. This latest expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to making crypto more accessible to all, no matter where they are in the world.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring RockItCoin to Australia, a market that’s primed for growth in the digital currency space,” said Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin. “Our mission is to provide simple, secure solutions for anyone looking to buy or sell cryptocurrency, and Australia is a key part of our ongoing international expansion.”

By placing these new ATMs, RockItCoin will provide everyday Australians with a reliable and efficient way to engage with the growing cryptocurrency ecosystem. As one of the fastest-growing digital financial service providers, RockItCoin continues to deliver on its promise of making cryptocurrency easy to access worldwide.

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in the United States and headquartered in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 48 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Jarryd Baynes
jarryd@rockitcoin.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059643/RockItCoin_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/rockitcoin-launches-operations-in-australia-expanding-global-footprint-302260472.html

SOURCE RockItCoin

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.