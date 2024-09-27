AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: My China Story: the Future Youth Leaders Forum

PRNewswire September 27, 2024

CGTN America & CCTV UN releases “My China Story: the Future Youth Leaders Forum”

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As we approach the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, a special event to be presented by the China Media Group and the Bank of China USA will highlight the country’s commitment to peace, progress through our youth – the leaders of tomorrow.

On September 28th in New York City, “My China Story: The Future Youth Leaders Forum” will bring together diplomats, professors, analysts and students from China and the U.S. to understand the complex challenges we face today and the solutions the leaders of tomorrow can provide.

During last year’s visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to San Francisco, he invited 50 thousand young Americans to visit China through study and exchange programs over the next five years. The belief is that the young can help forge better relations between China and the United States.

Educators who visited China will tell us about their experiences, how these people-to people exchanges offer students a chance to learn more about Chinese culture, create lasting friendships and help them gain a global perspective.

We’ll hear from students about their trips to China – the places they visited, the people they met – and how that has enriched their education and bolstered their hopes for improved Sino-U.S. relations.

The event underlines the importance for young people in both China and the U.S. to understand and appreciate each other as part of a broader effort to improve ties through steady public interactions.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

SOURCE MediaLinks TV LLC

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

