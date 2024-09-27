Linglong’s European Factory Has Achieved Mass Production

BELGRADE, Serbia, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the middle of September, 2024, Linglong International Europe d.o.o., the first Chinese tire factory in Europe, officially started mass production. Another important project in Linglong Tire’s “7+5” global strategic blueprint has come to fruition, and the global strategic layout has started a new journey!

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić led government departments at all levels, together with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, industry authorities, well-known experts from universities, as well as Linglong’s global partners and media friends, to attend this grand event.

Since its launch in 2019, Linglong Europe has attracted global attention with its grand blueprint of a total investment of US$990 million and an annual production capacity of 13.62 million high-performance radial tires.

During its construction, Linglong’s European factory has deeply integrated cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, mobile sensing, industrial big data, and industrial robots. It is committed to becoming a benchmark for tire production that is safe, environmentally friendly, intelligent, automated, and green, and becoming one of the leading digital factories in the global tire industry. It has achieved full automation and digital management from the warehousing of raw materials to the delivery of finished products, greatly improving product quality and production efficiency.

Furthermore, the “green, clean, civilized, and lean” new factory model advocated by Linglong Europe will lead the industry towards a more environmentally friendly, efficient, and intelligent direction.

During their in-depth visit to the production workshops of Linglong Europe, the visiting leaders and guests all expressed sincere admiration for the factory’s high level of intelligence, unanimously acknowledging it as a model in the tire manufacturing industry that they have personally witnessed, and an “incredible factory” beyond their imagination in terms of intelligence. President Vučić emphasized during his visit, “It’s unbelievable and incredible. I feel so proud and happy.”

With the official mass production of its European project, Linglong has taken an important step in its globalization strategy in the European market. The factory will provide European and surrounding market users with an excellent driving experience through high-performance products featuring green, low-carbon, low rolling resistance, and strong handling capabilities, as well as superior services. This milestone achievement not only promotes the construction and improvement of Linglong’s overseas OE system, but also significantly enhances the competitiveness and influence of Chinese tire makers in the global market.

In August 2024, with the Linglong Europe developing rapidly, Linglong announced the launch of the Linglong Phase II expansion project in Europe. After the expansion project is completed, it will add an annual production of 1.1 million high-performance radial tires of various types, including 800,000 sets of commercial vehicle tires, 50,000 sets of engineering radial tires, 150,000 sets of agricultural radial tires, 100,000 sets of retreaded tires, and liquid reclaimed rubber, photovoltaic power generation and other projects.

At the mass production ceremony, Linglong Tire signed an additional investment memorandum with the Serbian government. The signing of this agreement is not only a full affirmation of the previous cooperation results, but also lays the foundation for the smooth progress of the European Linglong expansion project.

In the future, Linglong Tire will take the project’s mass production as an opportunity, aim at the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” between China and Serbia, strengthen compliance operations and safety production management, and promote future project construction with high standards and strict requirements. At the same time, the company will actively fulfill its social responsibilities, establish an excellent corporate culture image, and contribute more to promoting China-Serbia economic and trade cooperation to a higher level and promoting Chinese manufacturing to the world stage!

SOURCE Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd.