Anbogen Announces Drug Supply Collaboration with BeiGene to Evaluate Combination Therapy in Colorectal Cancer

PRNewswire September 27, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Anbogen, a clinical-stage biotech company, today announced a drug supply collaboration to evaluate the combination of Anbogen’s HDAC inhibitor, ABT-301, with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, in patients with mismatch repair–proficient (pMMR) or microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in a global Phase II trial. Under the terms of the agreement, BeiGene will supply tislelizumab to Anbogen for the study.

In 2020, over 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed globally. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have emerged as a primary treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) or high microsatellite instability (MSI-H). However, this innovative therapy benefits only a small fraction of patients, as less than 5% of mCRC cases exhibit dMMR/MSI-H. Consequently, there remains a significant unmet need for the 95% of patients with pMMR/MSS tumors, who do not respond to ICIs.

ABT-301, a novel HDAC inhibitor, has shown promising safety and pharmacokinetic profiles in a prior Phase 1 study as a single agent. Preclinical studies indicate that ABT-301 enhances the effectiveness of anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapies by increasing CD8+ cytotoxic T cells and decreasing monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells within both the tumor and circulation, and inhibiting angiogenesis. These immune response enhancements may broaden the efficacy of ICIs in colorectal cancer patients. The upcoming Phase II study will investigate the effectiveness of treatment regimens combining ABT-301 and tislelizumab, with and without Bevacizumab, in pMMR/MSS mCRC patients with significant unmet needs.

“We are excited to partner with BeiGene to investigate this promising combination therapy,” said John Hsu, CEO of Anbogen. “ABT-301 has shown potential in preclinical studies, and we believe that combining it with tislelizumab could provide a new therapeutic option for patients with colorectal cancer.”

The clinical trial will be conducted in multiple centers and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of the combination therapy in patients with advanced MSS CRC. The study is expected to begin enrollment in the first quarter of 2025.

About Anbogen

Anbogen is a clinical-stage biotech company that completed a US$20M Series A in 2024. We are dedicated to developing precision anti-cancer drugs and are committed to R&D innovations to improve the lives of cancer patients around the world. The company was founded by Dr. Joe Shih in response to national science and technology policy. The team has years of experience in new drug development while working at the National Health Research Institutes and in the biopharma industry.

Currently, there are two clinical-stage assets being developed. ABT-101 is being investigated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who harbor HER2 exon20 insertion mutations, and ABT-301 and being investigated in pMMR/MSS mCRC patients in combination with anti-PD-1. For more information, please visit www.anbogen.com.

SOURCE Anbogen Therapeutics

