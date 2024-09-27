AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fun88 and Dale Steyn Team Up for Another Winning Partnership

PRNewswire September 27, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fun88, a leading online gaming platform, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with legendary cricketer Dale Steyn as its brand ambassador. This collaboration, which began in 2023, has significantly strengthened Fun88’s credibility and trustworthiness in the global gaming industry. The company is excited to have Steyn with them for another year, connecting with fans everywhere.

Dale Steyn, a former South African cricketer renowned for his exceptional cricketing career and celebrated as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the sport, brings with him a wealth of experience & a legacy of excellence. His association with Fun88 underscores the platform’s commitment to providing a safe, secure, and reliable gaming experience for all users.

Dale Steyn shares, “From humble beginnings to the world stage, I made it through hard work, dedication, and belief. I pushed limits, broke barriers, and never forgot to have fun. Now, with FUN88, my journey continues. Whether it’s your next big game or a shot at fame, Fun88 is your guide. Play Fun, Win Big!

Over the past year, Steyn’s role as a brand ambassador has played a pivotal role in elevating Fun88’s reputation. His professionalism, along with his love for sports, matches Fun88’s values of transparency, caring for customers, and providing top-quality entertainment. His presence has helped Fun88 connect with sports fans on a deeper level and bring them closer to the action. As Fun88 continues to expand, the platform is looking forward to strengthening its relationship with Steyn.

Fun88 is a leading name in the sports industry, sponsoring well-known teams and events across various sports like cricket, football, and kabaddi. The platform is dedicated to promoting sportsmanship and connecting fans with their favorite games through innovative, engaging experiences, offering exciting opportunities for sports lovers to interact with teams and events through betting and live-action features.

About Fun88

Fun88 is a premier online gaming platform offering a wide range of options, including sports betting, live casino games, and other entertainment. With a strong focus on user security, customer satisfaction, and innovation, Fun88 has earned a trusted reputation in the gaming industry.

Contact Information:

Email: marketing@fun88india.com
Fun88: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88
Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is
Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg
Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw
YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt
Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

