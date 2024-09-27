TOKEN2049 Doubles Down On Record Shattering Success: The World’s Largest Crypto Event In History With Over 20,000 Attendees and 800 Side Events

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TOKEN2049 , the world’s largest Web3 and crypto conference, celebrated its week-long extravaganza as the entire industry converged in Singapore. The week culminated in the flagship conference on 18-19 September at Marina Bay Sands, where it saw 20,000 attendees and over 800 side events take place in the heart of Asia’s leading fintech capital.

Conference-goers experienced a star-studded lineup of speakers, including Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum, Edward Snowden, renowned whistleblower and privacy advocate, Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-Founder of Solana, Balaji Srinivasan, and Arthur Hayes. Adding to the excitement were Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez from Oracle Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris from McLaren Racing, Grammy-nominated artist Iggy Azalea, and Bryan Johnson, visionary entrepreneur and longevity pioneer.

The conference served as the stage for numerous exciting announcements and developments in the crypto world, coupled with extensive networking opportunities. Some standouts include TOKEN2049’s inaugural NEXUS startup competition which saw 10 finalists go head-to-head for a chance to impress a panel of foremost venture capitalists and become the next crypto unicorn. Attendees were also given glimpses into venture capitalist Balaji Srinivasan’s new Network School, Solana’s new crypto phone ‘Seeker ‘ and BitGo’s forthcoming stablecoin . Attendees at Vitalik Buterin’s talk were in for a special treat when the Ethereum founder decided to pay tribute to the songs from his past crypto projects .

Commenting on TOKEN2049’s all-out success, Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said “TOKEN2049 Singapore was more than just an event—it marked a historic milestone for the global crypto industry. Bringing together 20,000 attendees, over 400 exhibitors, and hosting over 800 side events, we set a new benchmark for what’s possible in the world’s largest crypto gathering. Feedback has been phenomenal, and I’m incredibly proud of our team, whose tireless dedication made this achievement a reality. TOKEN2049 continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of the industry, and we’re excited to carry this momentum into Dubai next April, where we’ll deliver an even more immersive and transformative experience.”

The celebration continued at the highly anticipated AFTER 2049, the exclusive official afterparty for TOKEN2049, hosted at the iconic Marina Bay Sands’ SkyPark Observation Deck. With breathtaking views of the Formula 1 evening session from the 57th floor, guests enjoyed unforgettable Singapore debut performances by headliner DJs WhoMadeWho and Da Capo. Elevating the experience, Polygon Production’s pioneering 360° sound system—also making its Singapore debut—enthralled partygoers in a truly immersive audio experience.

Building on the resounding success of TOKEN2049 Singapore, the event now sets its sights on Dubai. Taking place at the 5-star Madinat Jumeirah resort from 30 April to 1 May 2025, the conference promises an even more immersive and engaging experience for attendees.

TOKEN2049 will again be returning to Singapore next year on 1-2 October 2025, continuing its tradition of being the flagship event in the global Web3 calendar.

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Dubai, please visit: https://www.dubai.token2049.com/ .

