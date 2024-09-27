Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali: Leading the Culinary Artistry at Koral Restaurant

One Michelin Star culinary visionary redefines casual fine dining at Koral, Bali’s first aquarium restaurant.

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bali’s first aquarium restaurant, Koral at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, has recently appointed the One Michelin Star Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali as the Executive Chef. He is celebrated for his remarkable talent and wealth of culinary expertise gained over three decades of international experience. With a cooking philosophy of ensuring sustainable practices including minimising food waste, respect for locally sourced ingredients, and encouraging creativity for innovation, chef Jean-Baptiste invites diners on a flavourful journey through each dish. His profound dedication to the craft and admiration for the diverse flavours will bring Koral Restaurant to a new height of culinary excellence in Bali and beyond.

Born in the picturesque Champagne region of France, Chef Jean-Baptiste’s love for cooking was deeply rooted in his upbringing amidst forests and natural landscapes. “Growing up surrounded by an abundance of natural resources, like fresh fish from local rivers and diverse forest products, deeply influenced my culinary perspective, emphasising the use of fresh and natural ingredients,” he recalls. This early connection to nature has shaped his cooking philosophy with sustainability and respect for ingredients are paramount to his culinary creations.

Chef Jean-Baptiste’s illustrious career began in 1992 with a global career spanning France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Morocco, Dubai, Russia, the Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Vietnam, and Thailand. His previous roles as a consultant and chef for several luxury hotels and as a proud chef- owner of the exquisite Hostellerie La Montagne in Haute-Marne, Champagne – France, have shaped his cooking skills, flavours and ability to collaborate with diverse talents worldwide.

By 2002, he had earned the prestigious title of the Youngest Michelin-starred Chef at the age of 27— an accolade he has proudly maintained for 23 years. This achievement speaks volumes about his exceptional talent and culinary mastery, as it is noteworthy that the level of accomplishment in receiving a Michelin star in France is known to be exceptionally challenging. His tireless pursuit of excellence continues to inspire aspiring chefs and captivate the global culinary community as he leads the team of culinary artisans at the iconic Koral Restaurant.

Bringing his global perspective to Bali’s dining scene, chef Jean-Baptiste drives the evolution of Koral Restaurant’s menu, presenting a harmonious blend of the simplicity of fresh and seasonal ingredients with the complexity of culinary mastery in every dish. “Inspiration often strikes me from the freshness of the ingredients. When I find an ingredient that speaks to me, I feel compelled to cook with it immediately, exploring its potential in new dishes,” he shares. His love for mushrooms, vegetables, and seafood is evident in his menus, where these ingredients are elevated through precise techniques to reveal their unique flavours and textures.

Chef Jean-Baptiste’s passion for innovation is reflected in Koral’s Zen menu, an eight-course signature menu that blends French techniques with locally sourced ingredients and Indonesian flavours. Featuring ingredients like shrimp, coconut, Indonesian Opor spices, tomatoes, mangoes, peanuts, mushrooms, scallops, and lobster, this menu exemplifies Koral’s unique approach to fine dining. “This menu was born from a moment of meditation, representing a perfect balance of classic and modern culinary styles,” he explains. In addition to the Zen menu, Koral also presents a five-course Experience menu; a six-course Gourmet menu that features Balinese Betutu spices, Maranggi sauce and banana blossom; and a six-course Vegetal menu featuring Bedugul tomatoes, Kemangi or Indonesian basil, sambal dabu-dabu, Balinese Betutu spices, cassava and Kintamani tangerine.

Looking ahead, chef Jean-Baptiste continues to drive the evolution of Koral from being known as a unique underwater dining destination to being recognised for its high quality and innovative culinary offerings paired with personalised service. “We are delighted to have Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali at Koral. His Michelin-starred expertise, combined with his passion for sustainability and innovation, aligns with our commitment to sustainable practices while maintaining the highest standards of luxury for an extraordinary and memorable dining experience. Under his leadership, Koral will continue to push the boundaries of culinary excellence with a vision to secure a Michelin star for Koral once Michelin includes Indonesia in the Guide. Beyond that, we aim to achieve the prestigious Michelin Green Star, setting a new benchmark in Bali’s culinary scene, where exceptional dining and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.” – said Vincent Guironnet, the General Manager of The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

Explore more of Koral Restaurant’s new menu, meticulously crafted by One Michelin Star Chef Jean-Baptiste.

