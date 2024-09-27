China to Host 10th AIIB Annual Meeting in 2025

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced that the Bank’s 10th Annual Meeting will be held in Beijing in June 2025.

A ceremony took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to mark the end of the 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting and the handover to the host country of the 2025 AIIB Annual Meeting.

Lan Foan, AIIB Governor for China, Chair of the AIIB Board of Governors for 2025 and host of the 2025 AIIB Annual Meeting, received the gavel in a ceremonial transfer from Laziz Kudratov, AIIB Governor for Uzbekistan and Chair of the AIIB Board of Governors for 2024 and host of the 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting.

“We are grateful for the continued support from both the Governments of China and Uzbekistan,” said Jin Liqun, AIIB President and Chair of the Board of Directors. “The AIIB Annual Meetings are an important opportunity to seek invaluable insights and guidance from our shareholders on our Bank’s strategic direction and initiatives. Active engagement with our shareholders has been essential for promoting transparency and cooperation, which underpins AIIB’s growth and impact.”

“Since its establishment, with the joint support of all Members and the joint efforts of the Management and staff led by President Jin Liqun, AIIB has achieved remarkable results in its business operations and has been fully recognized by the international community,” said Minister Lan Foan. “AIIB has become a new and important member of the multilateral development bank family and has made positive contributions to promoting global economic governance reform and achieving common global development. 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of AIIB, and we look forward to reflecting on the Bank’s achievements over the past decade and collaborating to shape the development blueprint of the Bank for the next 10 years.”

The dignitaries also expressed their appreciation to the people and government of Uzbekistan for hosting the 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting.

