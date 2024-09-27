58 Outstanding Hotels Awarded MICHELIN Keys in Thailand for the Very First Time

BANGKOK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Michelin presents the first-ever MICHELIN Key selection for Thailand, honoring 58 properties offering the most outstanding stays across the country. This inaugural selection includes 8 hotels awarded Three MICHELIN Keys, 19 with Two Keys, and 31 with One Key.

The MICHELIN Guide’s hotel selection aims to provide travelers with recommendations for complete travel experiences. The MICHELIN Keys, awarded based on anonymous stays or visits, are an international benchmark for outstanding hospitality, service, and distinctive concepts. This helps guide travelers to accommodations with unique character, warmth, and high levels of service.

Thailand’s MICHELIN Key Selection

Following multiple anonymous stays, MICHELIN Inspectors have awarded Keys to 58 hotels in Thailand. These selections span luxury hotels, boutique accommodations, and architectural gems, offering something for every traveler.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, stated, “We are thrilled to present our first MICHELIN Key selection for Thailand, showcasing 58 outstanding hotels. This is an open invitation to explore Thailand’s breathtaking landscapes, warm hospitality, and unforgettable stays.”

One, Two, and Three MICHELIN Keys

One MICHELIN Key: These hotels offer a special, character-driven stay with exceptional service that goes beyond expectations.

Two MICHELIN Keys: Truly unique and exceptional hotels, offering memorable experiences with local flair and exceptional design.

Three MICHELIN Keys: The pinnacle of luxury and hospitality, these hotels provide an extraordinary experience, ideal for the trip of a lifetime.

Thailand’s Three MICHELIN Key Hotels

Eight hotels in Thailand have received Three MICHELIN Keys. These iconic properties – Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, The Siam also in Bangkok, Amanpuri in Phuket, Samujana Villas on Koh Samui, Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood (Trat), Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi, Keemala in Phuket and Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai – offer stunning architecture, luxurious amenities, and world-class service.

Nineteen exceptional hotels have been awarded Two MICHELIN Keys, including seven properties in Bangkok, and others in Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, and Khao Lak. These hotels offer unique designs, luxurious amenities, and memorable experiences in some of Thailand’s most stunning locations. Thirty-one hotels across Thailand, offering unique concepts and special experiences, have been awarded One MICHELIN Key, with standout properties located in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and beyond.

The complete Michelin’s hotel selection is available on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app, where travelers can book directly at the best market prices.

