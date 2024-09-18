CamTech Summit 2024: Celebrating Five Years of Fintech Innovation and Sustainability

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 5th annual CamTech Summit wrapped up on September 18 to 19, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward “Fintech for All: Impact and Sustainability.” Over the past five years, the CamTech Summit has grown into a premier platform for leaders, innovators, and experts to drive the future of digital finance and technology in Cambodia.

Co-hosted by the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and the Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT), this year’s summit provided a dynamic space for participants to engage in discussions on the latest advancements in finance and technology. These innovations are aimed at promoting sustainability, inclusion, and growth across Cambodia’s financial and technology sectors. H.E. Dr. Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, emphasized the significance of these efforts, stating that “through fostering collaboration and innovation, we are strengthening our financial systems and positioning Cambodia to transition from a middle-income to an upper-middle-income nation, ultimately preparing Cambodia for its digital future. Together, we can build a future where fintech is truly for all.”

The summit featured a range of engaging keynote addresses, thought-provoking panel discussions, and hands-on workshops designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to shape the future of digital finance. Key topics included AI, digital assets, and resilient banking systems, focusing on how these innovations could enhance financial inclusion and sustainability. Mr. Mak Chin Wah, Managing Director of Emerging Markets at Dell Technologies, noted that “Dell Technologies is focused on empowering both traditional banks and fintech companies in Cambodia by helping them optimize their data and leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) via a framework called Dell AI Factory to help financial institutions obtain new insights, fresh ideas and actionable intelligence to drive innovation.”

In addition to these public sessions, two high-level, private roundtable discussions were convened. The first focused on Building a Secure and Inclusive Financial Digital Infrastructure, and the second on Advancing Sustainable Finance and Regulatory Collaboration. These discussions brought together regulators and key industry stakeholders to drive collaboration and identify actionable steps for Cambodia’s ongoing digital transformation. Reflecting on the importance of these conversations, the CAFT Board and Executive Team shared that “these closed-door discussions have allowed us to engage deeply with regulators and industry leaders, ensuring that the future of Cambodia’s digital infrastructure is secure, inclusive, and sustainable. The outcomes from these sessions will play a pivotal role in advancing our country’s fintech landscape.”

Adding to the milestone achievements of the event, an MoU was signed between Huawei Cambodia and CAFT on September 17th. The MoU outlines cooperation in cybersecurity, resilient banking, and personal data protection—critical areas to fortify Cambodia’s digital financial ecosystem as it grows.

Throughout the summit, financial institutions demonstrated their strong support for CamTech’s mission of driving impact and sustainability in the fintech sector. Ms. Malypoeur Plong, Head of Digital Product Development Division at ABA Bank emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating that “in a world increasingly driven by digital innovation, this event represents a crucial opportunity for the fintech industry to innovate and grow. Our partnership with CamTech exemplifies our commitment to driving impactful solutions that not only enhance financial services but also contribute to a more sustainable future for all.”

Gratitude to Our Sponsors and Exhibitors

The success of CamTech Summit 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors and exhibitors. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who contributed to making this event a success. Their commitment to advancing the fintech sector in Cambodia is invaluable.

Special thanks go to our Gold Partners: ABA Bank, Huawei Cambodia, ECI Distribution | Dell Technologies, and POMA Media; Silver Partners: Pi Pay and Visa; Bronze Partners: Morakot Technology | Microsoft AI Cloud Partner, Palo Alto Networks, RGX Digital Asset Exchange, Sathapana Bank, TrueMoney Cambodia; Community Partners: Brankas, Credit Bureau Cambodia, Cisco, First Cambodia, Kotluy, NHAM24, NP Secure, Positron Multiverse, Canadia Bank; and our Media Partners: B2B Cambodia, Cambodia Investment Review, Fresh News, Khmer Times, Sabay, PR Newswire, and our Official Transportation Partner: Royal Cambodian Limousine Service. Their contributions played a vital role in ensuring the event’s impactful execution and helped provide a platform for meaningful discussions and innovations.

We also thank our exhibitors for showcasing the latest technologies, products, and solutions shaping the future of finance and technology in Cambodia.

As CamTech Summit 2024 concludes, we look ahead with excitement to the continued growth and evolution of Cambodia’s fintech landscape.

For more information about CamTech Summit 2025, please visit: www.camtechsummit.com or follow our social media channels: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CAFTOfficial/, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/caftkh/, or Email: admin@caftkh.org.

