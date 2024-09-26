AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SOUEAST’s Global Debut in Uzbekistan: Grand Launch of S07 & S09

PRNewswire September 28, 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 26, 2024, SOUEAST Motor hosted the Global Brand Launching Ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This conference unveiled the brand’s new strategy, along with the new products: the Smart Premium D-class SUV S09 and the Urban Intelligent C-class SUV S07, starting a new chapter in SOUEAST’s global expansion.

New Proposition Leading an EASE Lifestyle

During the Conference, SOUEAST introduced its new brand slogan, “EASE YOUR LIFE,” which represents SOUEAST’s commitment to integrating a relaxed and carefree lifestyle into every detail of its products and services. SOUEAST also announced the development of a new product and service system centered around three Product DNA: STYLISH、COMFORT and WARM-TECH, providing urban youth with an EASE experience amidst their fast-paced lives.

Strategic Plan: Expanding to 80+ Markets in Five Years

SOUEAST has fully integrated top-tier international suppliers, a global R&D system, smart manufacturing technology, laying a solid foundation for its global strategy. Mr. Ke, Vice President of SOUEAST Motor, said, “We are establishing 3 manufacturing centers and 10 KD plants globally and currently have 10 global R&D centers. In the next five years, SOUEAST plans to enter over 80 global markets, establish more than 1,500 outlets.”

Dual Models for Pre-sale: Unveiling the Urban Premium Series

S09 is the flagship SUV, focusing on the daily commuting and family outdoor traveling needs of new urban elite users. It focuses on luxurious appearance, comfortable 7-seat space, and excellent driving ability. The hybrid version: S09DM was released at the same time. S07 offering both five-seat and seven-seat options，focusing on trendy design and intelligent technology, aiming to bring comfortable and trendy traveling experience to the new young users. Mr. Dai, Executive Vice President of SOUEAST Motor, pointed out that，”S09 and S07 is just the beginning, officially marks SOUEAST’s entry into the Uzbekistan market, and means a new chapter for the brand globally. Over the next 5 years，we plan to launch eleven products in two segments and four categories, including SUVs and sedans. The SUV lineup will cover B, C, and D segments. These products will include ICE, PHEV, and even BEV models for the future.”

Starting from Uzbekistan, SOUEAST has officially taken its first step towards globalization. With its leading products and services, SOUEAST will continue to exceed customer expectations, delivering a relaxed and enjoyable driving experience.

SOURCE SOUEAST Motor

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.