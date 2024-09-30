AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Casio to Release New Analog G-SHOCK with Octagonal Bezel and Chronograph Dial

PRNewswire September 30, 2024

Full-Metal Model in the Slim and Popular 2100 Style

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new analog full-metal GMC-B2100 is a chronograph timepiece in the 2100 Style, which is known for its iconic octagonal bezel.

With the 2019 release of the first 2100 Style watch — the GA-2100 digital-analog combination model — Casio presented a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK. Known for its distinctive octagonal bezel and slim, stylish design, the 2100 Style has been proven popular around the world.

The new GMC-B2100 is a shock-resistant watch that boasts a full-metal octagonal bezel and three functional inset dials, for a bold, fully analog face design.

For this chronograph model with metal exterior and analog face, the band and the bezel’s top surface feature a refined hairline treatment, while the subtly sloped bezel sides have been given a beautifully polished mirror finish. The indexes and inset dials are crafted using intricate fine processing technologies and finished with vapor deposition, not only delivering a high-quality texture but also ensuring excellent readability. The iconic octagonal design motif of the 2100 Style is incorporated into the inset dial ring in the 9 o’clock position as well as the screw-down crown, adding a powerful sense of presence to the full-metal form of the watch.

The new watch delivers practical utility, as well. The GMC-B2100 comes with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun and indoor light sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery. It is also equipped with the Mobile Link feature* for accurate timekeeping display and easy setting of alarms, world time and other functions when paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth®.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-new-analog-g-shock-with-octagonal-bezel-and-chronograph-dial-302254320.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.