XPPen Announces Participation at PAX AUS, Teasing the Unveiling of Groundbreaking Drawing Displays

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XPPen, the world’s leading digital art innovation brand, announces its participation in PAX AUS 2024. The anticipated event is taking place from October 11 to 13, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. To highlight its latest technological advancements, XPPen will showcase the newly launched Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2) and the eagerly awaited, yet-to-be-released Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series.

PAX AUS, one of Australia’s largest gaming expos, stands as a pinnacle event in the vibrant gaming culture, drawing global enthusiasts. Last year, PAX attracted over 80,000 attendees, marking its largest gathering since 2013. XPPen is excited to join this dynamic community, offering exclusive discounts up to 40% off select products to celebrate our participation.

Unveiling the Upcoming New Release

Leveraging the gathering of gaming enthusiasts, XPPen is excited to showcase its latest innovation at PAX AUS: the newly launched Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2) and the highly anticipated unrevealed Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series. Visit Booth #3460 for an exclusive sneak peek of groundbreaking drawing displays.

The Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2) offers a portable yet powerful drawing display with an expansive 4K screen and Calman Verified color performance. It includes two 16K pressure levels styli, balancing advanced technology with ergonomic design. This new size option provides artists with an affordable, high-performance tool that stands out as an ideal choice.

Introducing XPPen’s Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) Series, our flagship product for professional artists, making its first official offline debut. Available in 4K & 165Hz models, both feature Calman Verified color accuracy, 16K pressure levels, X-Color Master solution, and a 2024 Reddot Award-Winning design. The official launch is scheduled for late October. For more information and updates, please refer to XPPen’s official website.

The 4K version features an Ultravision display with 1.07 billion colors, while the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 165Hz, the world’s first 165Hz drawing display, offers a line display speed 175% faster than 60Hz displays. This results in virtually no latency, providing artists with exceptional smoothness and precision in every stroke.

Join the Fun: Interactive Booth Activities

In addition to experience with our latest products, XPPen invites on-site attendees to participate in exciting activities. Visit our booth and follow @xppen.anz on Instagram for a chance to score a free XPPen gift, including Fenix keychain, canvas bag, stickers, or luggage tag. We are also hosting a drawing contest where participants have 10 minutes to sketch their favorite gaming character. Submit your entry via Instagram DM or share through Ins Story for a chance to win XPPen drawing tablets.

Experience the ultimate XPPen savings at PAX! Visit the XPPen booth for exclusive discounts of up to 40% off, our best deals are reserved for in-person attendees. For more information about the latest innovation, learn more at the XPPen AU store https://bit.ly/4e8RfND. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your digital art tools.

