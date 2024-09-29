AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
International Residents Reveal Shanghai’s Hidden Gems in World Tourism Day Showcase

PRNewswire September 29, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Feel Shanghai: Travel as a Local” World Tourism Day Shanghai Showcase took place on September 27 at the Liu Haisu Art Museum. This event, organized by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and operated by Shanghai Daily, was held to mark World Tourism Day and to experience the city through a local lens, while showcasing its rich cultural and tourism offerings.

 

The initiative invited international residents to share their hidden gems and must-try local experiences, offering valuable insights for foreign visitors. It is also hoped it will boost global interest in exploring Shanghai and supports its development as a top destination for inbound travel in China.

Ten international residents from six countries, grouped into nine teams, served as “local expat guides.”. Clarisse Le Guernic, a seasoned citywalk tour guide from France, took visitors on a vibrant journey through “Citywalk.” French celebrity chef Corentin Delcroix tantalized taste buds under the “Food” spotlight, and renowned French graffiti artist Paul Dezio brought “Art” to life.

German entrepreneur Eric Baden, founder of “Coffee Commune,” brewed excitement for the “Cafe” theme. Hungarian museum professional Steven Back unveiled the charm of the “Ancient Town.” Spanish “Piano Prince” Mario Alonso entertained under the “Performance” theme, and Australian host Cameron Andersen highlighted the thrill of “Sport.”

Siblings Maya and Anton Wagener, born in Shanghai of Chinese-German heritage, introduced the fun of “Wonderland,” while Italian kung fu master Kleber Battaglia focused on “Wellness.”

The event featured a themed video titled “Feel Shanghai: Travel as a Local,” where participants shared their favorite local experiences.

Cheng Meihong, deputy director general of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism; Liu Oi editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily; and Yu Zhenyu, director of Liu Haisu Art Museum presented special gifts to the attendees and posed for photos with them.

The event concluded with the launch of the “Homie Hunt” project, featuring street challenges at major cultural and tourism spots. This project highlights Shanghai’s role as an open, inclusive international hub for vibrant cultural exchanges and diverse perspectives.

For more on the “Homie Hunt” project, see below:

https://x.com/shanghaidaily/status/1839563952508084666?t=j-qghL8o8UUes_ocda7KOw&s=19 

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/T6xWX3pYkubu58LT/?mibextid=oFDknk 

Since last year, Shanghai’s inbound tourism has rebounded significantly, welcoming over 3 million visitors in the first half of this year—a 140% increase. The city has also introduced over 120 premium tourism routes to boost its appeal.

SOURCE Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism

