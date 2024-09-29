AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Good Media: Two Guinness World Records Set! Shenzhen’s stunning drone show kicks off National Day celebrations

PRNewswire September 29, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of September 26, Shenzhen hosted a spectacular drone show themed “City of Sky, Maybe Shenzhen” above Shenzhen Bay Park. A total of 10,197 drones took to the sky simultaneously, setting two Guinness World Records: “The most multirotor/drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer (outdoors)” and “The largest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones”.

The drone light show was a breathtaking spectacle. A vast array of drones came together to form a stunning starry sky, making the audience feel as though they were floating in an endless universe. What truly amazed the crowd was the sight of a floating “Sky City” materializing in midair, intertwined with iconic Shenzhen elements like the city’s landmarks, light shows, and scenes of Wing Chun, all symbolizing the limitless future of Shenzhen. Following this, dazzling “cyber fireworks” lit up the night, painting a vibrant picture of Shenzhen as a “City of Miracles, City of Innovation, City of Future”. 

The drones’ kaleidoscopic display in the night sky was not just a technological and visual feast but also a vivid demonstration of Shenzhen’s limitless potential as a “Sky City” for global visitors. 

It is worth noting that this drone show was just the beginning. During the National Day Holiday, Shenzhen will continue the drone performances for seven consecutive days. Daily shows will feature 10,000 drones across five districts in a relay format. 

To welcome global tourists to experience low-altitude tourism, starting from September 23, Shenzhen has been offering special holiday packages for seven consecutive days. This includes 10,000 low-altitude flight experience vouchers, allowing visitors to enjoy helicopter rides and take in the stunning urban landscapes, mountains, and coastal vistas of Shenzhen from above. 

In addition, Shenzhen will host over 300 highlight cultural and tourism activities. It will also offer more than 40,000 discounted attraction tickets, 2,000 free admission tickets, and 1,000 Shenzhen Airlines upgrade vouchers, inviting tourists from around the world to join in this grand autumn tourism celebration.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/good-media-two-guinness-world-records-set-shenzhens-stunning-drone-show-kicks-off-national-day-celebrations-302261779.html

SOURCE Good Media

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.