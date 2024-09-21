Huawei and Shenzhen Welkin School Unveil the All-Scenario Wi-Fi 7 Smart Campus Showcase

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — September 21, 2024, during HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, the Huawei Commercial Market Summit was held with the theme of “Joining Hands with Partners to Amplify Intelligence for SMEs”. At this event, Tang Xingchu, Vice Principal of Shenzhen Welkin School, China, shared their unique design-based research practices, and unveiled the all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 smart campus showcase together with Huawei.

Shenzhen Welkin School is a platform-centric school known for new teaching paradigms directly under the Shenzhen Municipal Education Department, China. As its innovative cloud-based teaching requires best-in-class network infrastructure, the school ultimately singled out Huawei’s High-Quality Campus Network Solution to inspire more digital innovations and practices.

Huawei’s solution offers full Wi-Fi 7 coverage with high bandwidth, low latency, and high concurrency needed for always-smooth interactive teaching. It also leverages cutting-edge technologies, such as intelligent application identification and “VIP FastPass”, to achieve HD video at low bit rates and lip synchronization in cloud-based classrooms.

Another notable highlight is intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) with iMasterNCE-CampusInsight. The resulting benefits include campus network visualization, easy management, full visibility into connection and experience status, fast fault locating in minutes, and zero network complaints from staff and students.

Tang Xingchu spoke highly of Huawei’s High-Quality Campus Network Solution, saying that Huawei’s solution enables ultimate experience and has provided strong support for the school’s future-proof digital journey.

Also at the event, Tang Xingchu and Huawei executives jointly unveiled the all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 smart campus showcase. This showcase is located at the Shuxiang Experimental School in Bantian, Shenzhen, where visitors can experience the unique benefits of Wi-Fi 7 in diverse scenarios, such as classrooms, auditoriums, and office buildings. This showcase is expected to be officially opened at the end of September 2024. All education players, including customers and partners, are welcomed to reserve a visit to this showcase.

