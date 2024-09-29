AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SOUEAST’s Urban Intelligent C-class SUV S07 Launched Globally

PRNewswire September 29, 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 26th, SOUEAST hosted the 2024 Global Brand Launch Ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During the event, SOUEAST unveiled its Urban Intelligent C-Class SUV, the S07, to a global audience for the first time and announced the commencement of pre-sales in Uzbekistan.

(PRNewsfoto/SOUEAST)

The SOUEAST S07 offers both 5-seat and 7-seat options, focusing on trendy design and intelligent technology, aiming to bring a comfortable and trendy traveling experience to the young people. It is built around “Live Inspiration,” helping users discover their uniqueness in urban life.

Futuristic Design Creates an Inspired Aesthetic

The fusion of avant-garde fashion and futuristic technology inspires the SOUEAST S07’s design. It measures 4724mm in length, 1900mm in width, and 1720mm in height, with a 2720mm wheelbase. The vehicle offers a selection of seven exterior colors inspired by nature. All models come standard with a high-quality Starry Digital Grille at the front, continuous LED Front and Rear Light Strips.

Inside, the S07 features a 62-inch ultra-wide panoramic sunroof for stargazing, floating door panels, welcome pedals, and welcome lights, creating a futuristic ambiance.

Technology Empowers a Comfortable Cabin

The front row of S07 is equipped with two 12.3-inch dual-link screens, integrating the instrument panel and central control screen.

The interior also features a 3-zone climate control system, with a 9-inch touchscreen control for the second-row users, ensuring personalized comfort for every occupant. The S07 is also equipped with Multi-layer Ambient Lighting and 8-SONY Immersive Sound Effect can enhance the cabin’s atmosphere. The seats are soft and comfortable, with the driver’s seat offering electric 6-way adjustment, and a memory function.

Smart Driving Makes Effortless Travel

Regarding driving control, the remote start function gives owners full control of the vehicle for everyday convenience. The 360° HD imaging and 180° transparent chassis offers a full view of the vehicle, assisting users in driving safely, while the FWD version of the S07 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, ensuring fast system response.

In terms of power, the S07 features a 1.6TD+7DCT power combination for efficient power output and smooth shifting.

The global launch of the S07 has injected new vitality and inspiration into the global automotive market. With its exceptional quality and unparalleled driving experience, SOUEAST is set to become the ideal choice for consumers worldwide.

SOURCE SOUEAST

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.