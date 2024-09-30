“Global Challenges, Asian Solutions”- Second Asia New Vision Forum Concludes Successfully

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 26, the second Asia New Vision Forum concluded successfully in Singapore. Over 400 decision-makers, business leaders and experts from around the globe attended the two-day event, engaging in discussions around the theme “Global Challenges, Asian Solutions.” Participants shared observations and insights to collectively address the new risks, opportunities and challenges posed by global changes.

At the dinner, Hu Shuli, President of Caixin Media, Chairwoman of Caixin Global and the Asia New Vision Forum, delivered a keynote speech. She emphasized that China needs to further integrate into the world and pursue a higher level of openness. “We should encourage Chinese enterprises to go global, contribute to local communities, and become true multinational corporations. Asia’s solutions should also shine on the global stage.”

John Thornton, Chairman of Barrick Gold, Redbird Capital Partners and of Pinebridge Investments and Co-Chair of the Asia New Vision Forum, stated in his opening speech on the second day of the forum, stated in his opening speech on the second day of the forum that U.S.-China relations have become an inescapable focal point of global geopolitics. This dynamic is unlikely to change, and U.S.-China relations may serve as a “stabilizer,” while ASEAN’s role will continue to grow in importance.

Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State at Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, delivered a keynote speech, sharing Singapore’s experience in developing green energy. She urged Asian nations to accelerate the energy transition through knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Rahayu Mahzam, Minister of State at Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Ministry of Health, emphasized in her keynote address, “To achieve sustainable healthcare systems, we must strategically leverage technology, data, and innovation. Singapore is building a digital infrastructure to complement its healthcare system and is investing in medical research and innovation.”

Asia is leading global efforts to promote renewable energy, making significant breakthroughs in wind and solar technology, green energy infrastructure investment, and the adoption of electric vehicles. The focus on clean energy innovation presents tremendous opportunities for sustainable industries in the region. Several discussions at the forum centered around these topics.

Key speakers included Bai Bo, Chairman of Asia Green Fund; Aaron Cao, Chairman of Shanghai Greatpower Nickle & Cobalt New Materials; Wu Zezhi, Chief Investment Officer of Orient Securities Company Limited; Yuan Bing, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Rockets Capital; Carol Zhang, Executive Director of China Energy International Group., Ltd in Singapore; Aaron Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Carro; Ian Zhu, Managing Partner of NIO Capital; and Bao Zhuangfei, Head of SEA Region of Zeekr, who participated in discussions on “Quest for a Greener Asia: Renewable Energy Innovations” and “Driving Forward: The Race to EV in Asia.”

Driven by rapid economic growth, technological advancements, and the flourishing middle class, Asia’s diverse markets are offering global investors a range of investment prospects and opportunities, from infrastructure to technology. During the discussion called “Investing in Asia,” speakers included Chan Ih Ming, Executive Vice President of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); Bambang Brodjonegoro, Former Finance Minister of Indonesia; Tak Niinami, President & CEO, Suntory Holdings Limited (online); Alicia García-Herrero, Chief Economist for Asia Pacific, Natixis; and Honorary Professor at the University of Malaya, Edmund Terence Gomez, who shared their insights and thoughts on the topic.

As the Asia-Pacific region becomes a new engine of global growth, Asia is not only a cradle of innovation but also a vibrant center for providing solutions. Several discussions at the forum focused on hot topics from the Asian perspective, such as “Growth and Sustainability: Asia’s Art Ecosystem,” “Biotech Boom in Asia: Policies and Practices,” “New Vision for Philanthropy: Harnessing Technology and Commerce for Social Impact,” and “Local to Global: Embracing Responsibility.” Key speakers included Zhang Ligang, Chairman and CEO of iKang Healthcare Group; Jeffrey Li, Founding Partner & CEO of GL Capital Group; Eugene Hong, Executive Director of DBS Bank; Gina Qiao, Senior Vice President of Lenovo (Video); Hou Junyi, Vice President of J&T Express Group; Xie Chao, MD of Hisense Singapore; Woon Saet Nyoon, Head of Community Networks and Partnerships at Temasek Foundation; Zhang Fan, Partnerships Director of Tencent Charity Foundation; Emi Eu, Executive Director of STPI of Singapore; Adeline Ooi, Former Director Asia of Art Basel.

The strategic competition between China and the U.S. has become an unavoidable factor influencing global strategic adjustments, supply chain restructuring, and even cultural and technological exchanges. In the discussion titled “US-China Relations: An Elephant in the Room,” speakers included Danny Quah, Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics and Dean at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, NUS, and Zhao Daojiong, Professor of International Political Economy in the School of International Studies and the Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development at Peking University, who jointly analyzed and interpreted this crucial bilateral relationship.

The forum also held several closed-door roundtables focusing on themes such as “Balancing Powers: Asia’s Role in US-China Relations,” “Friends or Foes? Navigating China-EU Business Ties,” “Economic Synergies: China, Japan and Southeast Asia in Focus,” “Asia Development and Business News Coverage,” and “Middle East Business Opportunities.” Participants included Chan Heng Chee, Ambassador-At-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore; Jan Rudolph, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Guangzhou; Carlo Diego D’Andrea, Vice President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China; Dan Murphy, Executive Director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School; Jovanka Porsche, Co-founder and CEO of HP-Capital Partners; and Zhou Qing‘an, Professor and Dean of School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University.

At the Gala Dinner, Bai Chong-En, Dean of Tsinghua University’s School of Economics and Management; Zhang Dandan, Deputy Dean of National School of Development at Peking University; and Robin Hu, Asia Chairman of Milken Institute, jointly discussed “Deciphering China’s Economy.”

Guests attending the first day of the forum included Heng Swee Keat, Kevin Rudd (online), Philipp Rösler, Takehiko Nakao, Bai Chong-En, Zhang Xiaoyan, Hoe Ee Khor, Zhang Jianyu, Xie Yangjun, Lynn Loo, Li Wenxuan, Fred Hu, Kishore Mahbubani, Rick Waters, Cindy Khoo, Zhou Qiren, Xu Qiyuan, Maha el Dimachki, Andrew Sheng (online), He Haijian, Selina Yuan, Gong Ke, and others.

The Asia New Vision Forum was launched by Caixin Global and supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The inaugural Asia New Vision Forum in 2023 focused on Asia and facilitated extensive exchanges with the global business community, receiving widespread positive coverage from international media and unanimous recognition and praise from overseas political and business decision-makers. The forum aims to shape an important international agenda and communication platform through a multidimensional perspective of the global, Asian, and Chinese contexts, helping the international community better understand the realities of Asia and China.

For more information, please click to visit the Asia New Vision Forum 2024.

About Caixin Global

Caixin Global is one of the most respected global sources for macroeconomic, financial and business news and information about China. Built on Caixin Media’s award-winning journalism, Caixin Global delivers fast, reliable business and financial news about China to the world. It offers news in English via a 24/7 digital and mobile platform (caixinglobal.com) and publishes a print magazine Caixin: China Economics and Finance. For more information, please visit www.caixinglobal.com

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Ma Ling

Phone: +86 (010) 8590-5204

Email: lingma@caixin.com

About the Singapore Economic Development Board

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), a government agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is responsible for strategies that enhance Singapore’s position as a global center for business, innovation and talent. We undertake investment promotion and industry development and work with international businesses, both foreign and local, by providing information, connection to partners, and access to government incentives for their investments. Our mission is to create sustainable economic growth, with vibrant business and good job opportunities for Singapore and Singaporeans. For more information on EDB, please visit www.edb.gov.sg

Or follow the official WeChat account “BusinessSingapore” for the latest information.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

For more information: www.stb.gov.sg

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com

Follow us: www.facebook.com/STBsingapore or www.linkedin.com/company/singapore-tourism-board/.

For more information on MICE travel: www.visitsingapore.com/mice

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/global-challenges-asian-solutions-second-asia-new-vision-forum-concludes-successfully-302261879.html

SOURCE Caixin