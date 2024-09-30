Mun Australia Introduces GloveOn COATS® Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves for Enhanced Skin Health and Sustainability

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Skin irritation is a common concern for workers who frequently wear gloves, and there’s an increasing awareness of the need for sustainable product choices. This has led to a growing demand for gloves that not only protect the skin but also minimize environmental impact. In response, Mun Australia has launched its new GloveOn COATS® (Colloidal Oatmeal Active Therapeutic System) Biodegradable Nitrile Examination Gloves. These gloves combine innovative technologies to protect skin health by reducing the risk of contact dermatitis and irritation during prolonged wear, with an environmentally friendly biodegradable option.

Country Director, Leonard Brown from Mun Australia emphasized the synergy between comfort and sustainability, stating: “COATS Biodegradable is the ideal combination of nature and science. By incorporating colloidal oatmeal with biodegradable nitrile, we deliver a glove that promotes skin health and supports environmental sustainability.”

A Revolution in Skin Protection and Sustainability

Using proprietary technology, GloveOn COATS® Biodegradable gloves’ inner lining is coated with colloidal oatmeal, creating a barrier that shields the skin from irritants while also moisturizing the skin and absorbing moisture, sweat, and other skin excretions. This design not only prevents dryness and cracking but also supports the skin’s natural hydration mechanisms.

Mun Australia has also ensured that GloveOn COATS® gloves lead in environmental responsibility. Made with an organic additive that accelerates the gloves’ biodegradation in landfills, these gloves decompose into natural elements like carbon dioxide and water, leaving no harmful residue behind. This advanced formulation makes them a superior choice over traditional nitrile gloves, contributing to a reduced environmental footprint.

Proven Clinical Benefits and Certified Safety

Mun Australia is committed to providing top-tier, sustainable medical consumables. With GloveOn COATS® Biodegradable Gloves, users can experience the perfect balance of protection, skin health, and environmental responsibility.

These gloves have passed both biodegradation tests ASTM D6868 and ASTM D5511, ensuring they are safe for use in clinical, non-clinical, and food handling environments. They are also HACCP International certified, reinforcing their versatility.

About Mun Australia

Mun Australia is a leading provider of innovative medical consumables, focusing on delivering solutions that enhance both product quality and environmental sustainability. For more information on GloveOn COATS® and other product offerings, visit www.munglobal.com.au.

Media Contact:

Kristy Coulter

Tel: 0427 144 024

Email: Kristy.coulter@munglobal.com

This press release highlights the technological, clinical, and environmental advantages of the new biodegradable gloves while emphasising Mun Australia’s commitment to skin health and sustainability.

