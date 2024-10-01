AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

DocPro Limited Announces the Launch of DocLegal.ai

PRNewswire October 1, 2024

Affordable AI-Powered Legal Solutions

HONG KONG, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DocPro Limited, a leading innovator in legal technology, has launched DocLegal.ai, a new platform designed to provide AI-powered legal assistance at an unbeatable price—less than the price of your daily coffee.

DocLegal.ai is a platform that consolidates legal document creation, editing, and review into a single interface. The platform offers the following features:

  • Custom Document Creation: Users can describe their scenario and receive a tailored legal document.
  • Document Review and Editing: The AI assistant can edit, review, summarize documents, suggest clauses, and highlight potential risks.

The platform is designed to provide affordable legal services to small businesses and individuals. It also aims to streamline workflows and automate routine tasks for legal professionals, enabling them to focus on high-value activities.

DocPro Limited has leveraged its experience with DocPro.com, which serves over 50,000 users globally, to develop DocLegal.ai. The company is a graduate of the Cyberport Incubation Program and is currently part of the HKSTP Incubation Program and Google for Startups Cloud Program.

As part of its soft launch, DocLegal.ai is offering exclusive access to the first 500 users for only $2.50  per document. Interested parties can Visit the DocLegal.ai website to sign up.

About DocPro Limited

Founded in 2020, DocPro Limited is a leader in the legal tech space, committed to enhancing the delivery of legal services through innovative AI-powered solutions. With platforms like DocPro.com and DocLegal.ai, DocPro empowers users to create and manage legal documents with unparalleled efficiency and precision. For more information, visit DocLegal.ai.

DocLegal.ai is poised to become an indispensable tool for anyone seeking reliable, efficient, and affordable legal documentation, reinforcing DocPro’s position as a pioneer in legal technology.

Media Enquiries: 

Kim Chan
kim.chan@docpro.com

SOURCE DocPro Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.