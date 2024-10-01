AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Great Place To Work® Australia and New Zealand names 15 Best Workplaces in Healthcare, Biopharma & Social Assistance in 2024

PRNewswire October 1, 2024

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work® ANZ, the global authority on workplace culture today announces their inaugural 15 Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare, Social Assistance and BioPharma in 2024.  

The companies are announced across two lists: Best Workplaces in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals (Biopharma) and Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Social Assistance (which covers two categories Medium & Large and Small & Micro).  

Category sizes include – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees), and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).       

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace in Australia, we have used the same methodology as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces.   

Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work Australia, emphasised the value of recognising excellence across specific industries on a national stage. 

“We understand that different industries face unique challenges and opportunities,” Moulynox said. “To celebrate organisations that are making significant strides within their sectors, we’ve introduced new industry-specific lists in 2024, including Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Social Assistance and Best Workplaces in Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals.” 

“These lists provide a fantastic opportunity to spotlight companies that excel in creating a positive workplace culture within their industry. It’s a chance to honour those who are dedicated to enhancing employee experiences, fostering inclusivity, and driving progress in their fields.” 

“By highlighting organisations committed to ensuring their employees feel safe, valued, and heard, we aim to inspire others to elevate their workplace practices and continue advancing the standards of great workplaces across Australia,” she added. 

About Great Place To Work®   

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected worldwide for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organisations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organisations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. 
  
About Great Place To Work Certification™   

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for Great Place To Work Certified. 

Embargoed till 9:00AM AEST, 1 October, 2024  

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Social Assistance in 2024 List

Micro & Small Category

RANK

COMPANY

1

Spine & Sports Physiotherapy

2

Adam Dental

3

Holistic Recovery

4

Unify Disability Services

5

Unbound Minds

 

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Social Assistance in 2024 List

Medium & Large Category

RANK

COMPANY

1

Medtronic Australasia Pty Ltd

2

Pinnacle Rehab

3

Avenue Dental

4

Just Better Care

5

Arjo Australia

 

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical in 2024 List

RANK

COMPANY

1

AbbVie Pty Ltd

2

Sandoz

3

Glaukos

4

Lundbeck Australia Pty Ltd

5

Servier Australia

 

