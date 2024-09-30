AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Romance in Every Sunset: Phu Quoc’s Salinda Luxury Boutique Resort Redefines Love Getaways

PRNewswire September 30, 2024

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently named one of the Top 5 Best Luxury Romantic Beach Resorts in Vietnam 2024 by Luxury Lifestyle Award, Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island is more than just a tropical escape – it’s a romantic sanctuary. Known for its intimate atmosphere, serene natural surroundings and dedication to personal touches, this boutique resort is the ultimate destination for honeymoons, anniversary celebrations, proposals and love-filled getaways. With every sunset casting a golden glow over the coastline, Salinda transforms into the perfect setting for romance.

Romance in Every Sunset: Phu Quoc’s Salinda Luxury Boutique Resort Redefines Love Getaways (PRNewsfoto/Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island)

Small Scale, Big Heart

Salinda Resort prides itself on its small-size and exclusive atmosphere, ensuring soulful service and an intimate experience. The resort’s lush tropical gardens and beachfront location offer a serene escape, where couples can unwind and reconnect in nature’s embrace in one of their 121 deluxe rooms, villas or suites, each featuring a unique mural created by Vietnamese craftsmen. Upon arrival, couples are looked after by the resort’s meticulous Guest Experience team, ensuring every detail of their romantic holiday is tended to with utmost care.

Celebrating Life’s Milestones 

For those marking life’s most special moments, Salinda offers tailored experiences designed to enhance every celebration. Their honeymoon and anniversary packages feature romantic amenities such as picnics in nature, sunset sips by the beach and amorous room setups upon arrival. And for couples ready to take the next step, the resort’s beachfront proposal setups are nothing short of breathtaking – imagine a candle-lit path leading to a secluded spot on the sand, with the sound of waves gently setting the stage for a perfect ‘Yes’.

Wellness for Two

Qi’sense Spa is a sanctuary designed for restoration of Qi vital energy. Couples’ healing journey starts with herbal welcome drinks and color-coded sarong wear based on each individual’s elemental nature. Side-by-side massages and wellness treatments rooted in traditional Asian healing techniques paired with expert therapists are perfect for winding down after a day of island exploration or beachside lounging. 

Date Nights, Redefined

Beyond relaxation, couples can join a cooking class set in a traditional wooden house surrounded by mango trees, where they can learn the secrets of Vietnamese cuisine by preparing authentic dishes with fresh herbs from organic gardens under the guidance of expert chefs.

Salinda offers several award-winning dining venues perfect for date nights. From exploring regional Vietnamese cuisine and fresh island seafood at Cyan Bar & Sunset Dining and indulging in delicate flavors of Italian fare at il Muro Italiano to spicing up the evening at Pakka Indian, each dining experience is a culinary journey. To elevate evening romance, guests can hop on a musical journey at Highnote Bar & Cigar Lounge while sipping cocktails from different music eras and singing songs alongside the resident band. 

For a truly intimate setting, couples can opt for a private beachfront or garden dinner, featuring a 3-course gourmet meal for two with a bottle of bubbly beneath the stars as the sound of nature serenades them.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/romance-in-every-sunset-phu-quocs-salinda-luxury-boutique-resort-redefines-love-getaways-302262512.html

SOURCE Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island

