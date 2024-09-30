AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
C-Crete Technologies Pours World’s First Granite-Based Concrete – Free of Portland Cement and CO2 Emissions – at Manhattan Supertall Building

PRNewswire September 30, 2024

The company’s cement-free building materials are revolutionizing sustainable construction, even in the heart of New York City.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — C-Crete Technologies, a pioneer in sustainable building materials, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by pouring the world’s first granite-based concrete completely devoid of Portland cement and CO2 emissions.

C-Crete’s 12 cubic yard pour of the world’s first granite-based concrete devoid of Portland cement and CO2 was for a topping slab located on the upper lobby of the supertall at 270 Park Ave, Manhattan. Photo Credit: Foster+Partners, C-Crete Technologies and NYC Constructors.

The granite concrete was poured July 8 at 270 Park Avenue, Manhattan, the site of JPMorganChase’s new global headquarters, designed by the renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners and engineered by Severud Associates Consulting Engineers.

The  pour was for a 12 cubic yard slab of granite concrete for a topping slab located on the upper lobby of the supertall. (A supertall is a skyscraper between roughly 1,000 and 2,000 feet tall.) The pour builds upon previous successful pours of C-Crete concretes at other buildings, each employing a distinct feedstock, such as zeolite or basalt.

Granite is a non-carbonate rock primarily composed of silicon, aluminum and calcium, three of the Earth’s most abundant elements. In terms of volume, it is the most abundant rock on Earth, even more plentiful than the limestone used for manufacturing Portland cement. 

And, unlike Portland cement – the production of which is responsible for approximately 8 percent of global CO2 emissions – cement binders made from granite, zeolite and basalt emit no CO2 during manufacturing.

C-Crete’s granite-based concrete maintains similar or even better performance than Portland cement. It shows a compressive strength exceeding 5,000 psi. It demonstrates pumpability, workability, setting time and surface finish akin to conventional concrete, while meeting ASTM International standards for mechanical and durability properties, a fact verified by independent third parties. Crucially, it achieves these feats while maintaining cost-parity with conventional concrete.

Thus, C-Crete’s granite-based concrete is helping the construction industry take a significant step forward in reducing its environmental footprint following the 200-year reign of carbon-heavy limestone-based concrete as the backbone of our buildings, schools, hospitals, and other built infrastructures.

C-Crete Technologies is a leading materials science company committed to inventing, building and scaling up the next generation of infrastructure materials with ultra-low or negative CO2 footprints. With a relentless focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, C-Crete aims to address the global challenges of climate change while delivering superior infrastructure materials at scale.

By Denise Brehm

Media Contact: 
617-872-6507
Info@ccretetech.com

SOURCE C-Crete Technologies

