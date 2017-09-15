Eight Years on Down Under: Creality Takes ShareFest to More Australian Cities and Receives Jaycar Partner Award

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Creality, a leader in 3D printing technology, recently wrapped up its ShareFest Australia 2024, a series of highly anticipated user events across the nation. Following the success of last year’s event in Melbourne, this year’s ShareFest ventured into the Gold Coast, Perth, and returned to Melbourne, offering a unique platform for the Australian 3D printing community to connect and celebrate technological advancements.

The ShareFest series spanned from September 14 to 28, starting in Queensland and moving to Western Australia before concluding in Victoria. These events allowed users to interact directly with Creality’s team and explore the latest in 3D printing technology.

A key moment occurred at the Gold Coast event, where Creality’s CEO, Adam Ao, personally engaged with attendees to gather feedback, highlighting Creality’s commitment to understanding the needs of its Australian customers and reinforcing user-centric innovation.

Participants were introduced to new products, including the multi-colored K2 Plus Combo, showcasing Creality’s focus on enhancing creative possibilities. The ShareFest also recognized significant contributors to the 3D printing community. Sean Riley, Creality Australia Group Admin, was honored at the Gold Coast event. In Perth, Gary Brennand, a 3D printing expert, received accolades for his contributions, while Rick Champion, a notable YouTube influencer, was celebrated in Melbourne.

The Perth event, hosted by Gary in a welcoming atmosphere, featured hands-on experiences with his machines, fostering community engagement among influencers and experienced users. In Melbourne, the event, organized with local distributor 3D Printer Superstore, featured an activity where attendees assembled a large logo from printed models, followed by a lively after-party with DJ entertainment and a BBQ, promoting networking in a relaxed setting.

Interactive games and competitions added excitement to the ShareFest, with participants grouped into five teams based on Creality’s core values. Winners received exclusive merchandise, while a model competition showcased creative prints from attendees, emphasizing the community’s talent.

The series also included a lineup of guest speakers such as Troy Ruston from ibuiltkits and Professor Carl Sales from Unitec. Their insights into automotive customization, architectural design, and gaming technology enriched the events and expanded attendees’ understanding of 3D printing applications.

The global ShareFest 2024 theme, “Imagine It, Make It,” reflects Creality’s vision of empowering users through innovative 3D printing solutions. The Australian series, themed “Add Color, Add Value,” emphasized the growing trend of color printing, underscoring Creality’s commitment to the Australian market and community engagement.

In addition to ShareFest, Creality participated in the Jaycar Retail Conference 2024 from September 15 to 17. As a Diamond Package participant, Creality showcased its latest products and engaged in strategic discussions with 136 store managers and decision-makers from the ANZ region. This involvement highlights the significance of Creality’s partnership with Jaycar, enhancing local support throughout Australia.

As a sponsor, Creality featured products like the K2 Plus Combo and HALOT series at the conference, with plans to expand product offerings in all Jaycar stores. This collaboration ensures that Australian customers receive the latest products and reliable after-sales support. Creality was recognized with the Collaboration Trade Partner Award by Jaycar during the conference.

In an interview at the Gold Coast ShareFest, CEO Adam Ao expressed his gratitude, stating, “Your enthusiasm highlighted the transformative potential of 3D printing in everyday life. We believe in making 3D printing accessible to everyone, which is why we focus on localized innovation to meet diverse market needs, including specialized machines for footwear and dental applications. We’re excited about continuing this journey of innovation together.”

