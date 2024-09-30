Matrixport Expands Footprint in Europe with Acquisition of Swiss-based Crypto Finance Asset Management

FINMA-supervised unit renamed Matrixport Asset Management AG

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixport , a leading all-in-one crypto financial services hub, today announced the completion of its all-cash acquisition of Crypto Finance (Asset Management) AG (“CFAM”), a licensed Swiss crypto asset manager that was previously part of the Deutsche Börse Group-owned Crypto Finance Group (CFG).

Renamed Matrixport Asset Management AG (“MAM”), the Switzerland-based unit is a pioneer in providing institutional-grade crypto investment solutions, managing the first FINMA-approved crypto fund while offering a comprehensive suite of crypto investment products and structuring capabilities.

John Ge, Co-Founder & CEO of Matrixport, said: “We are delighted with the establishment of MAM and warmly welcome the team to the Matrixport family. The acquisition enables clients access to the most innovative, compliant crypto asset management products, and aligns with our strategy to further expand services in Europe.”

CFAM’s previous head of asset management has been appointed CEO of MAM.

Stefan Schwitter, CEO of Matrixport Asset Management, added: “We are thrilled to join one of the true crypto trailblazers in the digital assets industry. Our complementary strengths will add value to the existing and future client base of Matrixport Group on a global level.”

The integration re-affirms Matrixport’s commitment towards regulatory compliance while strengthening its market leadership in crypto asset management.

Christopher Liu, Matrixport’s Chief Compliance Officer & Head of Regulatory, said: “The acquisition expands our regulatory footprint in Switzerland and reflects our steadfast commitment towards continually collaborating with regulators to review existing regulations and refine virtual assets specific regulations in the years to come.”

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals, including from FINMA, and has been completed.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users with diverse crypto financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

Matrixport is licensed in Hong Kong (TCSP and Money Lender), operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland’s FINMA SRO-VFQ. It was recognized by CB Insights as one of the “50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies” and featured in the Hurun “2024 Global Unicorn List.”

