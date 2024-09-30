AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
From Boomers to Zoomers: how retailers and eCommerce firms can boost sales and loyalty

PRNewswire September 30, 2024

New Infobip research reveals generational shopping preferences ahead of SinglesDay

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — New research from global communications platform Infobip highlights how different generations want to communicate with businesses and brands ahead of SinglesDay. When at least 86% of all generations expect targeted and relevant communications, according to Infobip’s research, retailers need a personalized approach for each generation of shoppers.

Millions of consumers search for deals online, providing retailers with a growing opportunity to increase sales and strengthen brand presence. Even a 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by more than 25%, according to management consultancy Bain & Company.

However, creating an appropriate omnichannel strategy to communicate with consumers across four generations can be challenging. Get it wrong and brands may lose sales or even loyal customers. Infobip’s Generational Messaging Trends Report reveals the communication preferences of each generation:

  • Baby boomers: are less accepting of repetitive content where, 40% want more varied communications versus 8% of Gen Z, but favor chat apps more than Gen X (68% compared to 57%)
  • Generation X: 73% of Gen X prefer to receive product and service updates compared with just 55% of Gen Z
  • Millennials: younger generations are more open to new communication channels, where 60% of millennials are happy to make purchases through chatbots
  • Generation Z: 83% expect a brand to understand them as individuals, and 65% want a two-way dialogue with the brands they buy from

 

Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: “Our research shows that most shoppers, no matter their age, want brands to engage with them like with a friend through conversational channels and say it will increase their loyalty. However, brands must get customer communications right to enhance loyalty and grow sales. That’s why Infobip has analyzed what each generation prefers and published a new report and a playbook to help retailers and ecommerce firms make the most of the shopping season.”

Read the report: https://www.infobip.com/generational-messaging-trends.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

  • Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2024 for the second year running (June 2024)
  • Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)
  • Infobip ranked as number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, in the inaugural MetriRank CPaaS Report from Metrigy (Dec 2023)
  • Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report (Nov 2023)
  • Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 (Sept 2023)
  • Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (May 2023)
  • Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (March 2024)
  • Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Dec 2023)
  • Infobip named a leader in the Juniper Customer Data Platform Leaderboard Report (July 2023)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/from-boomers-to-zoomers-how-retailers-and-ecommerce-firms-can-boost-sales-and-loyalty-302262165.html

SOURCE Infobip

