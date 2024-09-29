‘SHANGHAI’ Installation Unveiled as Oriental Pearl Tower Greets 100 Millionth Visitor

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 29, 2024, the Oriental Pearl Tower, a defining feature of Shanghai’s skyline, marked a significant achievement by welcoming its 100 millionth visitor. The milestone not only highlights the enduring popularity of the landmark but also underscores Shanghai’s prominence as a leading destination on the international tourism map. The lucky visitor, Peter Baur from Germany, received a commemorative certificate from Deputy Mayor Liu Duo and a miniature replica of the tower from Deputy Director Fang Shizhong of the Publicity Department of Shanghai Municipal Committee of CPC. During an interview, Baur said he is a math and physics teacher at a German high school. After retiring this year, he and his wife came to China for a trip. He shared his deep gratitude for the recognition and his admiration for Shanghai’s panoramic views and diverse mementos, promising to revisit. As the tower steps into a new era, it is dedicated to creating diverse tourism experiences, ensuring every visitor’s experience exceeds expectations and offers exceptional hospitality. Furthermore, the celebration of its 30th anniversary will continue with a line-up of events and activities designed to surprise and delight.

The ‘SHANGHAI‘ pop-up installation, an initiative by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, has captured the imagination of visitors with its remarkable creativity and aesthetic brilliance. The installation, designed by artist Tore Claesson, features a dynamic blend of vibrant colors and geometric shapes that symbolize Shanghai’s leadership in technology and business through upward-pointing triangles and the significance of the Huangpu River through an S-shaped curve. This artistic endeavor effectively captures the essence of Shanghai’s vibrant and diverse urban culture. In recognition of Claesson’s significant contributions, Zhong Xiaomin, director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, presented him with gifts that are quintessentially Shanghai. Anticipated to attract numerous visitors for photo opportunities, the installation is set to become a key element of Shanghai’s international branding efforts.

The recent event highlighted Shanghai’s urban allure and reinforced its ambition to be the premier destination for inbound tourism in China. Shanghai has welcomed over 3 million international visitors in just the first half of the year, demonstrating a staggering 140% growth compared to the previous year. To maintain this momentum, Shanghai has created over 120 curated travel itineraries and enhanced services, making visits to the city more appealing to international travelers.

SOURCE Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism