Wynn Macau Makes Waves with the First Immersive Seafood Dining Destination in Macao – Drunken Fish

MACAU, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wynn Macau is proud to officially unveil Drunken Fish, a brand-new immersive seafood restaurant concept that is set to elevate Macao’s culinary scene to even greater heights when it opened on September 28. The restaurant’s Chinese name of “Jiu Kun” is deeply intertwined with Chinese culture as it symbolizes the aspirations and dreams of the legendary “Kunpeng” – a giant mythical Chinese fish. It is also a reflection of Wynn’s grand vision for culinary excellence. At Drunken Fish, indulgence knows no bounds. It’s a lively place where you “drink like a fish” and feast like a connoisseur. Dynamic and dramatic, Drunken Fish is a destination peppered with moments of surprise in an immersive evening of sensorial dining.

With renowned Executive Chef Henry Zhang Zhicheng at the helm, Drunken Fish gathers the world’s most premium seafood, an extensive selection of fine wines and liquors, skillfully integrates innovative culinary techniques from around the region, and cleverly infuses Moutai into seafood dishes to create a gastronomic experience like no other. Drunken Fish is the first restaurant in Macao where guests can bid on the freshest catches, adding an interactive twist to their dining experience with opportunities to acquire premium and rare selections while enjoying engaging interactions. The restaurant features a modern design with multiple hand-bent curved aquariums and a trendy turquoise Moutai bar, creating a lively atmosphere that showcases fresh seafood and mimics the beauty of underwater life. The Performance Lake serves as the restaurant’s centerpiece, offering guests a 180-degree view of captivating performances, and enriching the overall dining experience.

Indulge in a live seafood extravaganza and a curated collection of fine wines

The culinary team at Drunken Fish scours the globe to find the most premium of seafood and brings them to Wynn, where every dish is prepared to perfection by Chef Zhang and his team. Imagine highly sought-after French blue lobsters, the succulent flavors of Sri Lankan crabs, and Malaysia’s truly unforgettable freshwater fish – Empurau. Guests are welcome to choose the spicy flavors of Sichuan alongside Hong Kong-style cooking and a fusion of Singaporean, Thai, and Japanese cuisines, which combine to create an explosion of incredible flavors across diverse cultures. Each delicacy at Drunken Fish is a tribute to the ocean. The Sri Lankan Mud Crab with Signature Black Pepper is one of the standout dishes at Drunken Fish which draws inspiration from Singapore’s famed Black Pepper Crab. To add even greater depth of flavor to this dish, Chef Zhang uses his secret black pepper sauce specially made with Kobe beef to create an aroma that is simply out-of-this-world. Chef Zhang’s Australian Lobster with Homemade Curry and Egg is a truly multicultural dish which blends the curry dishes of India, Japan, and Malaysia. This dish combines the rich and spicy curry flavors of India with the unique flavors of Japanese curry and the milder Malaysian curry which uses coconut milk. Paired with the rich flavors of Australian lobster, the Asian curries add an exciting new dimension to this dish.

Drunken Fish is the first and only restaurant in Macao to create a haven for Moutai enthusiasts with a trendy new Moutai Bar which features an extensive collection of rare Moutai liquor. Mark Lloyd, Head Mixologist at Wynn will serve inventive Moutai-infused cocktails, adding a spirited twist to traditional cocktails. Guests are also welcome to sample a curated selection of award-winning Chinese wines from the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards collection. Beyond enjoying Moutai at the bar, Chef Zhang also creatively infuses Moutai into his signature dishes, marrying the unique flavors of Moutai and the freshness of the seafood. The Red-spotted Grouper with pickled tomato, chili, bean sprouts and Moutai takes inspiration from a traditional fish in sour soup dish originally created by the Miao and Dong ethnic groups of Guizhou, China. Infused with Moutai, the aroma of the liquor brings out the ultimate freshness of the fish. It is sour, spicy, refreshing, and extremely delicious. Another standout dish is the Moutai Flambé Crispy Chicken which features the Cantonese favorite – Three Yellow Chicken – which is tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Infused with Moutai, this culinary masterpiece elevates Moutai and Chinese cuisine to new heights.

In yet another first, Drunken Fish is the only restaurant in Macao to specialize in seafood dim sum. Each day for lunch, Chef Zhang and his team will prepare homemade dim sum dishes featuring the world’s finest seafood. Each delicately crafted dim sum is a beautiful work of art and showcases the rich flavors of the sea.

Experience the thrill of bidding at a live auction

Drunken Fish is also pleased to present its very own “Live Auction of Fine Seafood and Wine” every Friday and Saturday evening. Once night falls, plumes of water and fire magically light up the Performance Lake to officially kick-off the live, interactive auction. The gavel bangs and crowds erupt in an excited roar as a high-spirited live seafood auction begins — excitement palpable against the rhythmic backdrop of Performance Lake. The evening comes alive at the hands of master chefs, with prize-winning catches transformed into culinary masterpieces. Whether it’s rare, wild-caught seafood from the deep sea or fine Moutai liquor, the competition is fierce. Experience the thrill of bidding at a live auction, where the highest bidder will receive a round of applause. Chef Zhang and his team will also ensure the prized seafood is perfectly prepared to meet the preferences of each guest.

Drunken Fish is not just a restaurant, but an electrifying dining destination celebrating inventive Moutai cocktails and the rarest treasures of the ocean, sourced meticulously from across the globe.

SOURCE Wynn Resorts (Macau)