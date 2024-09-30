AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
REALTY ONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL OPENS IN MEXICO

PRNewswire October 1, 2024

The UNBrokerage Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
while Announcing New Ownership in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula 

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, is opening in Mexico with an experienced and ambitious new franchise owner who’s excited to bring the popular brand to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Realty ONE Group's logo

Marco Fernandez’s more than 20 years of work in Commercial strategies and real estate investments, as well as his passion to help real estate professionals in Mexico achieve greater success faster, makes him the perfect partner for the global franchisor.

We’ve been excited to open in Mexico and Marco is the right person at the right time, said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. “He will absolutely build on our global momentum because he has the same heart and love for real estate professionals that is the foundation of our brand.”

Fernandez plans to open offices throughout the three Mexico states of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

I’m thrilled to bring a trusted name into the market and am dedicated to fostering strong relationships with agents and clients alike,” said Fernandez. “Realty ONE Group is the perfect brand and business model so I’m seizing this opportunity to offer tailored solutions to agents in Mexico and comprehensive real estate services to their clients.”

The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in real estate, just surpassed 20,000 real estate professionals worldwide as the brand’s popularity continues to soar because of its 100% commission model and comprehensive offering of business coaching, support, tools and marketing.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 21 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 21 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

