World’s Largest Crypto Broker, BitKan, Lists Binance COIN-M Futures On Its Trading Platform

PRNewswire October 1, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BitKan, the world’s largest crypto brokerage exchange, is excited to announce the official listing of Binance COIN-M Futures on its trading platform. BitKan users now have access to both USDT-M and COIN-M futures trading pairs, providing more options to tailor their trading strategies. With COIN-M Futures, users can accrue and boost their profits by holding the underlying coin, such as earning more Bitcoin through their existing Bitcoin holdings.

To celebrate the expansion of BitKan’s futures trading product line, BitKan is excited to invite all users to join its BitKan Futures Trading Carnival with up to $50,000 USDT prizes to be won! New users making their first Futures trade on BitKan will be showered with exclusive event rewards. But the fun doesn’t stop there—every trade you make brings you closer to even bigger event prizes! Furthermore, the more profit you earn on Binance Futures on BitKan, the more rewards you take home too.

Event participants can also amplify their rewards by inviting friends to join the BitKan Futures Trading Carnival. For every friend who completes their first Futures trade on BitKan, both the referrer and the referred friend will receive additional event rewards. Enjoy the Futures Trading Carnival together and maximize your rewards with your friends!

Having grown from a crypto data aggregation platform to the world’s largest crypto brokerage, BitKan now offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Spot Trading, Futures Trading, and Automated Bot Trading. With COIN-M Futures now available, BitKan traders have an edge in optimizing their profits in volatile markets. Since its founding in 2012, BitKan has sought to equip its users with the best trading opportunities and tools that cater to both new and experienced traders.

About BitKan
Trusted since 2012, the world’s largest crypto broker, BitKan aggregates the coin offerings from its partner exchanges, allowing users to trade thousands of crypto tokens seamlessly across multiple exchanges all on a single BitKan trading platform. BitKan serves as a fast and convenient gateway for users worldwide, providing access to multiple leading cryptocurrency exchanges simultaneously. For more information, please visit: bitkan.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/worlds-largest-crypto-broker-bitkan-lists-binance-coin-m-futures-on-its-trading-platform-302260929.html

SOURCE BITKAN

