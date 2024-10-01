SK-II UNVEILS FIRST GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL FLAGSHIP STORE IN HAINAN AS MUST-VISIT DESTINATION

SANYA, China, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Immerse yourself in global prestige skincare brand SK-II’s first global travel retail flagship store at the Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay, Hainan. SK-II’s first-of-its kind global travel retail flagship store is a must-visit destination in and of itself. A multi-sensory prestige skincare experience, it takes inspiration from the heritage, innovation and craftsmanship of its iconic and exclusive PITERA™.

SK-II’s iconic ingredient PITERA™ is a naturally derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II, one that cannot be created artificially or synthetically.

The fascinating story behind SK-II began in the 1970s when a team of scientists began a fervent quest to uncover a revolutionary ingredient that would make beautiful skin a reality. After a chance encounter in a sake brewery, they observed that the fermentation process made hands of aged sake brewers feel extraordinarily soft and youthful. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II’s iconic ingredient PITERA™ which is now at the heart of all products at SK-II.

Worlds of skincare, art and craftsmanship collide in SK-II’s global travel retail flagship store as SK-II reimagines PITERA™ and rituals in the fermentation process that inspired its discovery.

An art exhibit inspired by how SK-II and PITERA™ transformed the skin of millions of women around the world mark the entrance of the store. A reflection of “More Youthful as You Age”, this life-like exhibit is a nod to SK-II’s first in the world longitudinal study from 1999 to 2011 which uncovered the groundbreaking skincare discoveries behind PITERA™.

At the centre of the store is a golden sanctuary — the LXP Experience. Guests are transported into the world of SK-II’s most luxurious and crafted skincare series through an interactive art installation developed in partnership with international artist Studio Swine. Featuring 8 falling drops onto a basin shaped like the LXP cream, this symbolizes 8X[1] PITERA™ power from Highest[2] Concentrated PITERA™ in SK-II’s LXP series. The drops burst upon skin contact, releasing a mist and continuously regenerate. This multisensory experience also combines a unique scent inspired by Hinoki wood and Sandalwood that pays tribute to SK-II’s origins and an evocative soundscape, making it a truly one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

Every detail in the flagship store has been designed to bring to life different facets of the world of PITERA™.

The product discovery area celebrates the craftsmanship behind SK-II’s PITERA™ innovations. Gradient coloured spheres of natural material form the foundation of the tester bar, a symbolic reflection of the passing of time in fermentation. Guests can also appreciate specially commissioned PITERA™ inspired glass crystal art pieces by international artist Flavie Audi as they browse for SK-II products. Even the store walls are created with a special artisanal plaster technique inspired by SK-II’s heritage.

SK-II is also elevating the skincare counseling experience to a ceremonial level. Luxuriate in SK-II’s new Skin Ceremony with our SK-II Skin Experts where your skin is pampered with the reverence, mastery and care it deserves.

Guests can also look forward to a unique gifting experience inspired by SK-II’s heritage only available at the SK-II global travel retail flagship store.

The launch of SK-II’s global travel retail flagship store is also anchored by the launch of the Act of Craftsmanship — a LXP mega event experience from 30 September to 29 October in Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex, Block C, Haitang Bay, Hainan, China.

Explore the intricate parallels between the time-honored art of ceramic restoration and SK-II’s new LXP Craftsmanship series, experiencing the artistry first-hand through an interactive showcase that illustrates SK-II’s dedication to its ingredients, science, packaging, and sustainability.

Get up close with a skilled craftsman as they restore ceramic with lacquer and gold to achieve unique works of art, each designed to be more beautiful than what came before.

Bathed by the soothing sounds of the craftsmanship process, attendees witness how what was once imperfect can be transformed into beauty beyond compare – a direct analogy with the SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series, which transforms skin to a skin that is more beautiful than before. Skin that is strongly interconnected, set on a forward, radiant, firm, and plump trajectory. For beauty beyond plateau.

Attendees can also experience the intricately crafted five-step LXP skin ceremony to be the craftsman of their own beauty through personalised consultation with SK-II skin experts.

On 30 September, Act of Craftsmanship launch ceremony was held at the venue featuring friends of SK-II and representatives Lisi Danni, Lin Yun (Jelly Lin), and Deputy General Manager Teresa Bai and other partners from China Duty Free Group.

“The unveiling of our first global travel retail flagship store in Hainan marks a significant milestone in SK-II. More than a retail store, we have crafted it to be a must-visit destination.” shared Sue Kyung Lee, President, P&G Skin Care. “Consumers are at the heart of all that we do at SK-II. This is a testament to our continued commitment in raising the bar in crafting irresistibly superior experiences for them, especially in travel retail. We want to provide a sanctuary for travelers to immerse in the world of SK-II, PITERA™ and learn about their skin with our Skin Experts. Marking yet another first for SK-II, we are also thrilled to launch the Act of Craftsmanship Experience in Sanya, Hainan. Another first for SK-II and LXP in this era of new retail skincare experiences for us.”

Flagship Address: Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex, Block C, Haitang Bay, Hainan, China

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily.

LXP Act of Craftsmanship ­Mega-event runs from 30 September to 29 October, 2024

About SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began when a team of scientists began a fervent quest to uncover a revolutionary ingredient that would make beautiful skin a reality. After a chance encounter a sake brewery, they observed that the fermentation process made hands of elderly sake brewers extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. It took years of research for scientists to isolate the one single yeast strain out of 350 yeast for SK-II’s iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Haruka Ayase, Tangwei, Mei Nagano, Zhang Zi Feng and MINA of global girl group TWICE. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About PITERA™

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived “miracle” skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can’t be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin’s Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply[3] into your skin delivering all goodness[4].

[1] Based on average test result of skin measurement on NADPH (refer to Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate

Hydrogen in epidermis) in a product use study conducted by P&G internal lab, among 30 females who aged 30-50, in

2012, Japan, use base formula of highest concentrated PITERA essence for 4 weeks. The NADPH level is 8X higher than

base PITERA essence. [2] Within SK-II [3] Within stratum corneum [4] Over 50 micro-nutrients

