AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

7th edition of the Paris Peace Forum: First High Level Participants Announced

PRNewswire October 1, 2024

PARIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Paris Peace Forum returns this year with an outstanding list of high-level participants, including Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic; Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of Unesco; Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization; and Oleksandra Matviichuk, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

7th edition of the Paris Peace Forum: First High Level Participants Announced

Numerous opinion leaders, decision-makers, academics and visionaries will also be attending.

> To view the full press release, click here: https://parispeaceforum.org/fr/actualites/7eme-edition-du-forum-de-paris-sur-la-paix-decouvrez-les-premiers-participants-de-haut-niveau/

For this 7th edition under the theme “Wanted: A Functioning Global Order”, to be held at the Palais de Chaillot, the 2024 Paris Peace Forum will feature a series of high-level panels and discussions around 4 key themes : 

  • Peace, Geopolitics and Multilateralism
  • Inequalities and Sustainable Development Goals
  • Climate and Environment
  • Digital World

About the Paris Peace Forum:

The Paris Peace Forum is an international multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to global governance solutions. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, the Forum aims to strengthen the governance of global commons such as climate, space or oceans, and to improve international management of global challenges, particularly those of digital and disruptive technologies.  

For more information, visit https://parispeaceforum.org/

For media inquiries, please contact media@parispeaceforum.org

 

Paris Peace Forum Logo

 

SOURCE Paris Peace Forum

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.