AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

XCMG Bolsters APAC Presence with New Financial Subsidiary and Expanded Service Initiatives

PRNewswire October 1, 2024
  • XCMG Collaborates with GMT Company to Kick Off “Global Service Month” in Indonesia
  • XCMG Financial Australia Pty Ltd Inaugurated in Melbourne, Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE: 000425) has significantly expanded its service capacity in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through strategic initiatives, including the launch of a new financing subsidiary in Australia and a collaborative “Global Service Month” campaign in Indonesia. These developments are part of XCMG’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its market footprint and customer service across the region.

Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group, recently embarked on a two-week tour across key APAC markets, visiting local partners and witnessing the inauguration of several localized service innovation projects. This tour included stops at the newly established XCMG Australia Technical Center, XCMG Indonesia Spare Parts Center, its Indonesia Kendari Branch, and meetings with major industry players such as PT. SERVISTAMA PRO INDONESIA (SPI) in Indonesia, along with Rio Tinto and Brooks in Australia.

In Australia, this month marked a significant milestone for XCMG with the unveiling of XCMG Financial Australia Pty Ltd. The new financial platform is set to support financing and risk management systems throughout Oceania, bolstering regional business development. This follows April’s launch of the Australian R&D center, further cementing XCMG’s strategic layout in the country.

“By deepening our market presence and expanding our network channels in Australia, we are not only fostering strong partnerships but also advancing our capabilities to meet high-end market demands,” stated Yang Dongsheng during his visit.

Additionally, Yang signed project agreements with Rio Tinto totaling nearly 800 million yuan ($113 million) earlier in this August, propelling both entities into a new era of global mining equipment leadership. Deployed worldwide, including in Australia, XCMG’s “intelligent” and “green” products deliver comprehensive solutions for mining construction, material handling, urban development, and more.

The recent trip also took Yang to Indonesia, where he attended Mining Indonesia 2024. XCMG, the pioneering Chinese construction machinery brand to enter the Indonesian market, is participating in the Mining Indonesia exhibition for the 11th time, in collaboration with its distributor GMT. 

At this event showcased were twelve products from four major categories: mining machinery, earthmoving, lifting, and transportation equipment by XCMG. Highlighted were three electric-powered machines – the XC938-EV loader, the XT490 EV truck, and the electric dump truck XGE105, which drew significant attention due to their eco-friendly features.

Currently, XCMG is enhancing its aftermarket competitiveness in Indonesia through full industry chain innovation, thereby creating greater value for its customers. During the trade show, XCMG and GMT jointly kicked off the “Global Service Month” event. This initiative will engage customers across Indonesia, concentrating on their service requirements and dedicated to establishing a superior aftermarket service brand.

“Unwaveringly pushing forward ‘full-chain development’, upgrading innovative mining equipment, continuously exploring mineral markets, comprehensively laying out new energy fields, intelligent green, efficient, economical construction solutions, empowering dealers, customers, and partnering together, contributing towards building up Indonesian infrastructure,” commented Yang.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.