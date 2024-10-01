AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Outlook Shows Return to Growth Starting in 2024

PRNewswire October 1, 2024

New Report from SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International Highlights Growth Drivers through 2028

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Powered by strong semiconductor demand across diverse end applications, the global semiconductor packaging materials market is expected to start a growth cycle with a 5.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected through 2028, SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International announced today in their latest Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Outlook (GSPMO) report. The report highlights AI as an expected growth driver for advanced packaging applications, despite currently low unit volumes due to the newness of the market segment.

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Outlook through 2028

The GSPMO report provides comprehensive data and forecasts for substrates, leadframes, bonding wire, and additional advanced packaging materials.

“After a challenging 2023, which saw a 15.5% decline in the semiconductor packaging materials market, our latest report forecasts a return to growth in 2024,” said Lita Shon-Roy, TECHCET President and CEO. “The global packaging materials market is expected to exceed $26 billion by 2025 and continue solid growth through 2028.”

“Substrates account for a large portion of the revenue for the packaging materials market, and within the category, FC-BGA substrates make up the majority of the revenue growth,” said Jan Vardaman, President of TechSearch International. “The CAGR for flip chip BGA/LGA revenue is expected to be 7.6% from 2023 to 2028. Other key growth areas include wafer-level packaging (WLP) dielectrics and flip chip underfill. The laminate substrates segment is expected to grow 7.3% annually in volume, while leadframes and bonding wire are also forecasted to recover, growing by 5.0% and 6.4%, respectively.”

The GSPMO 2024 report is designed to help companies capitalize on emerging trends, navigate supply chain challenges, and make informed decisions in sourcing high-performance materials.

Features of the report include:

  • Technology trends
  • Regional market size and forecast
  • Five-year market forecast to 2028
  • Market size by product segments in revenue and units
  • Excel workbook file summarizing market information
  • Supplier information and market share

For more information on the report or to subscribe, visit SEMI Market Data or contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team (MIT) at mktstats@semi.org.

About SEMI
SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members’ business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts

Samer Bahou/SEMI Communications
Phone: 1.408.943.7870
Email: sbahou@semi.org 

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

 

SOURCE SEMI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.