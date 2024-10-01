AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GIGABYTE Unveils X870E/X870 Motherboards Specifically Designed for AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Processors with Infinite AI Power

PRNewswire October 1, 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, announces the launch of its X870E and X870 series motherboards, purpose-built for the most powerful AMD Socket AM5 platform on the market. Tailored specifically for AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors, these boards harness cutting-edge AI technologies to unlock the full potential of AMD’s latest Zen 5 architecture. With an array of high-performance features such as superior power and VRM design, exclusive AORUS AI SNATCH technology, advanced DDR5 technology, premium thermal management, next-gen Wi-Fi 7, and Dual USB4 connectivity, the X870E and X870 series motherboards also maximize the performance potential of the AMD’s Ryzen™ X3D series processors.

GIGABYTE Unveils X870E/X870 Motherboards Specifically Designed for AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Processors with Infinite AI Power (PRNewsfoto/GIGABYTE)

The X870E and X870 motherboards feature GIGABYTE’s enhanced power design, an all-digital VRM design equipped with premium MOSFETs, chokes, capacitors, and PWM controllers, supporting up to 20 power phases. The introduction of exclusive AORUS AI SNATCH technology takes performance to the next level, enabling one-click AI-powered overclocking, and optimizing DDR5 memory performance up to 8600 MT/s. GIGABYTE also enhances thermal solutions like the DDR Wind Blade, reducing temperatures by up to 10°C, ensuring stability under heavy loads, and pushing the limits of performance without overheating. These innovations work in synergy to deliver the ultimate gaming and multitasking experience.

Focusing on DIY-friendly innovations, GIGABYTE’s iconic EZ-Latch continues to evolve with new upgrades, making PC building more convenient than ever. All AORUS models now include complete DIY-friendly innovations from M.2 EZ-Latch Click, M.2 EZ-Latch Plus to PCIe EZ-Latch Plus onboard, simplifying the build process and ensuring swift, hassle-free installation. In addition, the entire lineup supports dual USB4 Type-C connectivity with bandwidths up to 40Gbps each, Wi-Fi 7 for blazing-fast wireless performance, and the WIFI EZ-Plug design for easy installation, ensuring future-ready high-speed connectivity.

GIGABYTE’s X870E and X870 motherboards including the MASTER, PRO, ELITE, GAMING, and EAGLE series, cater to various user needs. All models are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_X870_Motherboards

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gigabyte-unveils-x870ex870-motherboards-specifically-designed-for-amd-ryzen-9000-processors-with-infinite-ai-power-302263649.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.