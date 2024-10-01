AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CCTV+: Chinese Diplomatic Missions Host National Day Receptions

PRNewswire October 2, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese diplomatic missions across the globe have been hosting events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China ahead of the upcoming National Day on October 1.

The Chinese Embassy in North Korea held a National Day reception on Friday, where guests shared their expectations for a higher level of bilateral relations.

Kang Yun-sok, vice chairman of North Korea’s standing committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly addressed the event, wishing the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core, will make greater achievements in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia also held a reception on Friday in Phnom Penh.

At the event, Cambodian guests praised China’s contributions to regional and global peace and development, saying their country is ready to carry forward the iron-clad friendship with China to bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many congratulated the Chinese government and people on the anniversary and extended wishes for China’s further development and prosperity.

He also lauded the Belt and Road Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping, saying it conforms to the trend of the times and injects new impetus into cooperation among countries with complementary advantages.

The Chinese Embassy in South Africa held a reception on Thursday, with an exhibition themed on China’s development and traditional culture.

The Chinese Embassy in Honduras held a reception on Friday with officials, including President of the National Congress of Honduras Luis Redondo and Vice President of Honduras Doris Gutierrez, and guests from all walks of life in attendance to celebrate the Chinese anniversary and bilateral friendship.

At the reception held by the Chinese Embassy in Spain on Thursday, guests commended China’s development and expressed full confidence in bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese Mission to the EU and the Chinese Embassy in Belgium jointly held a reception in Brussels on Wednesday, where guests said they stand ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between China and the EU to achieve greater progress in bilateral relations.

 

 

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.