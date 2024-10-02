AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FUNSICLE SETS SAIL FOR THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE WITH LAUNCHES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

PRNewswire October 2, 2024

Outdoor Recreation Brand Gains Global Momentum and Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Funsicle® announces today its expansion into Australia and New Zealand. This strategic move follows successful launches across North America and Western Europe, with award-winning products already available in prominent retail chains such as Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Tesco, and many others. This month, Funsicle’s above-ground pools, swim floats, and lawn-play inflatables will be hitting shelves in other major retailers in these Southern Hemisphere markets, including Big W, Woolworths, Bunnings, and The Warehouse.

Funsicle is an outdoor recreation brand where fun floats

“We see a tremendous opportunity in these regions, where outdoor lifestyles are an integral part of the culture,” said Allan Tieste, head of Funsicle’s sales representative team in Australia and New Zealand. “We look forward to offering our innovatively fun products to even more families, enhancing their outdoor recreation experiences.”

As part of a global expansion, Funsicle, a member of the Polygroup® family, remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability through the ‘Float on Purpose’ initiative. Building on the success of last year’s North American recycling program with TerraCycle, the brand has also embraced solar-powered manufacturing and eco-friendly packaging, underscoring a dedication to environmental responsibility on a global scale.

Ricky Tong, CMO of Polygroup added: “Our success in North America and Europe has been remarkable. We’re eager to build on this momentum, minimize our environmental impact, and deliver best-in-class products that inspire global play and connection.”

For more information, visit Funsicle.com.

About Funsicle

Funsicle® is an outdoor recreation brand within the Polygroup® family of companies that designs above ground pools and inflatable swim floats to capture the summertime spirit of play and relaxation. Its award-winning product line is sold both online and in major retailers worldwide. Funsicle: Where Fun Floats®. Learn more: Funsicle.com.

Press Inquiries: media@funsicle.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441843/Funsicle_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/funsicle-sets-sail-for-the-southern-hemisphere-with-launches-in-australia-and-new-zealand-302238336.html

SOURCE Funsicle

