LANDI Global Unveils Flagship C20 Pro: Enhancing SMB Retail Efficiency and Customer Experience with Android-Powered ECR terminal

PRNewswire October 3, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LANDI Global is proud to introduce the C20 Pro ECR terminal powered by Android 13, our flagship product designed to set new industry standards in retail technology. This innovative terminal combines advanced technology with a sleek design, filling critical gaps in performance, durability, and aesthetics.

Filling the Market Gap

The C20 Pro addresses the need for high-performance, durable, and visually appealing POS terminals.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Octa-Core processor and Android 13 OS, the C20 Pro ensures fast and reliable transaction processing. Its advanced connectivity options, including dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G support, offer flexible and consistent operation across various retail environments. The robust and elegant design should enhance store ambiance while also enduring high-traffic conditions in retail stores.

Meeting Customer Demands

Retailers today seek efficiency, versatility, and reliability from their POS systems. The C20 Pro is designed to deliver on these fronts with rapid transaction processing, versatile connectivity, and peripheral support, making it adaptable to diverse retail settings.

The high-resolution FHD displays provide sharp, vibrant visuals, improving customer interaction and overall user experience.

Unique Benefits and Standout Features

The C20 Pro stands out with its Qualcomm Octa-Core processor, Android 13 OS, and innovative SoftPOS capability, allowing the terminal to support a diverse and expansive range of retail use cases with one device, thus retailers can benefit from a streamlined checkout process, enhanced flexibility, and reduced costs.

Competitive Advantages and Added Value

The C20 Pro’s advanced connectivity options, high-resolution displays, and SoftPOS capability distinguishes it in the market. Retailers can count on its flexible and reliable performance, enhanced user experience, and unmatched convenience in enabling retail sales processing.

Beyond its technical and aesthetic advantages, LANDI Global is committed to provide comprehensive after-sales services and software updates for the C20 Pro. Thus, C20 Pro customers should benefit from receiving ongoing support, and their devices remaining up to date with the latest available features and security enhancements, offering peace of mind and long-term value.

About LANDI Global

LANDI Global is a leader in payment and merchant professional solutions. LANDI ships millions of POS devices yearly, totaling more than 100 million units delivered. LANDI offers PCI payment devices, Android/Windows ECRs, and Google-certified mobile devices. Committed to innovation and quality, LANDI actively shapes the future of commerce.

Visit LANDI Global to get more information!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/landi-global-unveils-flagship-c20-pro–enhancing-smb-retail-efficiency-and-customer-experience-with-android-powered-ecr-terminal-302263045.html

SOURCE LANDI Global

