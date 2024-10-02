AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LINGLONG TIRE AND REAL MADRID EMBARK ON A NEW ERA OF GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

PRNewswire October 2, 2024

YANTAI, China, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the global wave of sports and business integration, Linglong Tire, a leading enterprise in China’s tire industry, today officially announced a strategic partnership with the world-renowned top football club Real Madrid, becoming its global partner. This cross-border collaboration marks an important step in Linglong Tire’s brand internationalization process and also indicates that both sides will jointly explore the boundless possibilities of sports and business worldwide.

Real Madrid, as a prestigious European football club with a history spanning over a century, boasts remarkable athletic achievements, profound cultural heritage, and a vast global fan base, enjoying immense popularity and influence worldwide. Linglong Tire, on the other hand, stands out as a leader in China’s tire industry, having achieved remarkable success in the international market in recent years through its exceptional product quality, continuous technological innovation, and global development strategy. Consequently, its brand influence has been continuously strengthened.

This collaboration represents not only a powerful union between two industry giants but also a profound integration of Eastern and Western cultures, sports, and business spirits. By leveraging Real Madrid’s global influence, Linglong Tire aims to further enhance its brand recognition and reputation in the international market. Simultaneously, it will bring a more diverse and enriching brand experience to Real Madrid fans and sports enthusiasts worldwide.

According to the sponsorship agreement, Linglong Tire will deeply engage in various areas of Real Madrid’s events and brand promotion, collaborating to create a series of exciting sports marketing activities through innovative partnership models. Both parties will work together to explore new models and pathways for sports marketing, jointly promoting the in-depth integration and development of sports and commerce.

“We are extremely honored to establish a strategic partnership with a top-tier club like Real Madrid,” said Wang Feng, Chairman and CEO of Linglong Tire. “This is not only a testament to the strength of Linglong Tire’s brand but also a new starting point for our internationalization and branding development. We are confident that through our joint efforts, we will achieve even greater success and bring more surprises to consumers worldwide.”

With the official launch of the collaboration between Linglong Tire and Real Madrid, both parties embark on an exciting journey together. In the future, they will jointly witness their outstanding achievements in their respective fields and the boundless possibilities they create in the realm of sports and business cooperation. Let us eagerly anticipate this cross-industry partnership to shine with even greater brilliance!

SOURCE Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd.

Latest News

